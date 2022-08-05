Joe Freshgoods & New Balance Resume the Convo With a 574 Sneaker

Brand: New Balance

Model: 574

Release Date: August 11

Price: $89.99

Buy: New Balance's webstore

Editor’s Notes: Joe Freshgoods isn't done conversing with New Balance.

New Balance's "Conversation Amongst Us" series, spearheaded by creative director Mr. Joe "Freshgoods" Robinson, proceeds with the New Balance 574's release.

Like the collection's 550 and 2002R kicks, the New Balance 574 "Conversation Amongst Us" follows a similar off-white color scheme.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A yellowish radiance — "dawn glow," as New Balance calls it — and grey accents further complement the New Balance 574's intentional aged colorway.

My personal favorite detail? Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 574 shoe features a pre-scuffed design on the outsole, taking the collection's timeworn feel a step further.

The collection's tasteful vintage look is undoubtedly aesthetically pleasing, but it also epitomizes the historical significance of the Conversations Amongst Us collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Conversations Amongst Us sees Joe Freshgoods highlight the importance of dialogues within the Black community.

For the 574, JFG engages in a new yet familiar exchange with track and field star Trayvon Bromell, digging deep for a talk surrounding life purposes.

Fans of the "Conversation Amongst Us" series will also be happy to know Mr. Freshgoods and New Balance are also revisiting past discussions via a restock of the fan-favorite cream 550.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

More clean JFG x New Balance 550s and a new 574 on the same day? Indeed, there's sure to be much chatter on August 11.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.