The Jordan 1 Low "Metallic Navy" Is Back & Shiny as Ever

Before bidding farewell to 2023, we luckily caught first looks at the 2024 Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Metallic Navy." The returning classic was said to be releasing sometime during Spring 2024, but lucky for sneakerheads, the wait won't be much longer.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Metallic Navy" marks the comeback of the classic Metallic Blue Lows from 1985, even brought back according to the original design conditions. The sneakers also have slight intentional yellowing as a play on its age.

The "Metallic Navy" Jordan sneakers are a simple flex, boasting smooth white leather and shiny navy blue hints. The bonus for sneakerheads is probably the shoe's history — the Metallic Navy Jordans are the return of one of the seven iconic colorways from the 1985 metallic Jordan 1 series (it was eight really, if you want to count the navy low-tops).

The Jordan 1's debut year was a strong one, blessing us with historic colorways like "Chicago" and "Banned". But don't forget about the metallic collection, too.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Metallic Navy" surfaced in the hands of fragment designer Hiroshi Fujiwara in 2023, followed by official looks from Nike during the Spring 2024 reveal.

Currently, the pairs are loaded on END.'s release calendar, set to drop on January 12 via draw. The Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Metallic Navy" isn't on Nike SNKRS just yet, but I suspect they'll land on Nike's release app soon. So, have those coins ready.

The metallic party doesn't stop with the navy iteration. Nike also plans to revive the Jordan 1 High "Metallic Burgundy" (also from the metallic collection), in addition to dishing out Metallic Gold Jordan 1s and Jordan 4s.

Like I've said, the Jordan Brand's 2024 is looking quite bright (and hyped), to say the least.