Jordan's Summer 2024 Sneakers Are Coming in Hot

The Jordan Brand is coming in smoking hot to preview its forthcoming Summer 2024 lineup of Jordan retro sneakers (some feet heat included).

It all went down on March 6 on the Nike SNKRS app, when Jordan Brand unveiled its Summer '24 collection of retro shoes with help from hosts Nya Lorraine and the Notorious Kia.

It was arguably one of the more exciting Jordan previews, confirming some anticipated leaks and even shock-dropping some new sneakers in the same breath. It was mostly Jordan 1 sneakers that received surprise releases just seconds after their grande reveal, including the "Shadow" Lows, "Green Glow," and "Team Red" colorways.

Took an L on any of those sneakers? Don't worry. The Jordan sneakers will release again sometime during the Summer 2024 season, alongside other anticipated shoes from the lineup. Let's dive into the collection, shall we?

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Chrome"

After serving up loads of metallic sneakers for spring, the Nike imprint delivers crisp "Chrome" Jordan 1 shoes for summer.

The Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers receive crinkled metallic silver, which coats the upper entirely (Swoosh, Wings, perforated toe box, you name it). A creamy midsole, laces, and lining meets the silver paint job, adding some vintage-like contrast to the sneaker.

It's safe to say that the Jordan Brand remains in its shiny era for Summer 2024, advanced by April's "Chrome" 1s.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Green Glow"

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Green Glow" sneaker looks Tiffany-ish in some lighting. In others, it's serving up minty freshness. Either way, the bright color application on the Jordan 1 sneaker results in quite the statement shoe for summer rotations.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Team Red"

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Team Red" sneaker was also amongst the Summer '24 lineup. It also was one of the lucky few to get shock-dropped during the preview.

The Jordan 1 sneaker combines traditional White and Team Red colors through classic Jordan colorblocking. The collegiate two-toning, in turn, delivers a simple and, well, retro colorway echoing the shoe's foundations.

If you missed the shock-drop, expect the "Team Red" Jordans to return in May 2024.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Latte"

Nike isn't quite ready to give up its barista era yet. After "Mocha" Dunks and even "Mocha" Jordan 1s, the brand serves up an Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Latte" sneaker.

The sneaker's leather panels are primarily black and white — that is, until you get to the heel and collar, where a splash of "Latte" brown appears (more like a coffee with two creams).

Things may be heating up around May when the "Latte" 1s are expected to drop. But the beautiful thing about coffee is that it's year-round, baby.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Silver"

Expected in June 2024, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Silver" sneaker is yet another shiny shoe as part of Nike's polished efforts. Unlike its high-top counterpart, the silver Lows boasts metallic and smooth moments for the upper.

The Jordan Brand already has a high-top silver Jordan 1 sneaker. So, why not drop a Low version, too? Consider it done.

Air Jordan 4 Retro "Industrial Blue" a.k.a. "Military Blue"

Ahead of its anticipated return in April, the Jordan Brand officially reveals the "Military Blue" Jordan 4 sneakers. Well, Nike is calling them "Industrial Blue" for some reason. Regardless, the icon is coming back!

The familiar arrangement of bright blues and clean white hues decorates the Jordan sneaker model, which offers up a similar thick shape to Nike's SB Jordan 4s.

The Jordan 4 "Military Blue" is one of many Jordan 4s coming out this year, and it's definitely one of the most sought-after sneakers from Jordan's Summer '24 list.

Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green"

The Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" is already receiving the famous "Poor Man's..." comments, drawing comparisons to the buzzy "Pine Green" Jordan 4 sneakers. Nonetheless, the newest colorway is solid in its own right.

The Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" presents an effortless combo of white and deep green splashes, alongside some deliberate yellowing on the soles.

If you missed out on the shoe of 2023, the Nike SB x Jordan 4 "Pine Green," the "Oxidized Green" Jordan 4s are a pretty solid make-up for it. Expect the flawless pairs to drop in May 2024.

Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Pink"

The Jordan 11 Low energy continues, and the latest is thinking pink.

The Jordan 11 Low "Legend Pink" boasts soft pink and white colors, sort of like the "Neapolitan" 11s but with just the strawberry and vanilla flavors...or even the previous pink snakeskin Jordan 11 Lows without the slithering details.

Regardless, the "legend" will make its entrance in June 2024.

Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam"

In case you missed it, the iconic "Space Jam"Jordan 11s are coming back, but as low-top sneakers. Nike just confirmed this.

The famous colorway Michael Jordan wears in the 1999 Space Jam movie will return, presenting that patent black and white and neat icy sole on an ankle-baring sneaker for summer.

Though the "Space Jam" Lows leaked a while ago, we're still waiting for a concrete release date from the Swoosh. But it's good to know the sneakers will drop before the summer is out.

Air Jordan 12 "White/Black/Gym Red"

It's been a while since we've got a "Taxi" Jordan 12. But it's always a pleasure when the color scheme graces the 12th Jordan sneaker. Enter the "Red Taxi" sneakers.

The 2024 "Red Taxi" 12s — Nike named them just "White/Black/Gym Red" — restores the familiar black pebbled leather and padded white moments from the OG "Taxi" concepts. However, the latest version of the "Taxi" gets a bold hint of red on the mid-foot.

Some sneakerheads prefer the classic "Taxi" approach with no color splash. Others are feeling the subtle pop of color on the shoe. If you're feeling them, be on the lookout for the Jordan 12 in May.

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Dune Red"

Dune 2 is already out in theaters. But the Air Jordan 13 keeps the fever going with its "Dune Red" sneakers painted in rust red, peachy oranges, and white shades.

The "Dune Red" 13s are anticipated to arrive in June, probably around the time the sequel fillm will hit streaming services. But part of me still hopes that well-documented sneaker Timothée Chalamet will still cop a pair, even if the uber-stylish press tour is over.

Air Jordan 17 Low "Lightning"

Re-releasing for the first time since its debut in 2002, the Air Jordan 17 will return in its "Lightning" colorway in 2024.

Once Jordan's most expensive shoe, the Air Jordan 17 gets the first-class treatment: top-of-the-line construction (Tuned Air included) and an extra special packaging inspired by instrument cases. As for the price, the sneakers retailed for $150 in the early 2000s. It may not sound like a lot of money for today, but that was pretty pricey for Jordans at the time.

During the Jordan retro preview, the sneaker emerged from a silver briefcase in OG glory, outfitted in its famous "Lightning" colorway," a melange of white, black, yellow, and shiny blue.

What is the price for the 2024 shoe, you may ask? Oh, just $300.