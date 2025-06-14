Nike's Minty-Fresh Jordan Sneaker Is "Washed" to Perfection

Clothes aren't the only things that are washed right now. The sneakers are washed, too, Jordans included.

Nike's newest Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker arrives in this lovely "Washed Teal" colorway, effectively transforming the low-top classic into a blue, vintage-inspired stepper.

Smooth suede wraps the latest Air Jordan 1, complemented by a fuzzy oversized Swoosh that adds pleasing textural contrast and revives the OG "Big Swoosh." The entire sneaker is then drenched in this "washed" teal blue, creating a tonal, faded look for the Jordan model.

It's far from "washed" in the sense of being no longer good or relevant. Finished with a matching icy outsole, the results are quite clean, actually.

Nike's Jordan 1 Low surely helps to complete the washed uniform that's quietly trending in fashion right now. But it continues the Jordan 1's birthday festivities with yet another nice rendition of the 40-year-old model.

In addition to Swarovski treatments and crisp denim makeovers, the sportswear brand has revived the iconic Swooshless Jordan 1 Lows. Nike has now added these tasteful teal steppers to the menu, too.

The Jordan 1 Low "Washed Teal" sneakers are scheduled to release at select retailers, including Naked, starting on June 14. The shoes are expected to get a wider release on June 18, retailing for $160.

