The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase

I knew the Jordan Brand was kicking off the new year with a bang...but not a stomp. Alongside a myriad of other releases, the Nike line is also introducing a unique take on the Jordan 1...and it's quite literally Jordan's big one.

Its name? The Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn. Its game? The shoe takes the Jordan 1 High to a new level (or three) and pretty much turns the beloved sneaker into a hulking platform boot.

Dressed in triple black leather, the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn is quite hard to ignore, starting with its extra massive rugged sole finished with tread-like detailing.

After fixating on the insane lift, the eyes then move up the boot's extended leathery upper, now offering 12 extra lace holes for the new elongated look. Who knew the Jordan 1 High could go, well, higher? The Jordan Brand did, obviously.

Kind of like a mash-up of Dr. Martens and the Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn platform boot rounds off with traditional Nike and Jordan branding with a dash of RAWR XD flair. Haven't you heard? The RAWRing 20s are here, baby. Jimmy Bulter can attest.

There have been Jordan boots in the past. Recall the 2010s Jordan Future, the Jordan 9 Retro boots, and, of course, the Nike's Winterized takes. But the Brooklyn is undoubtedly the biggest and boldest of them all, and it's expected to make a big step into the shoe game in January 2024.

Just a F.Y.I for the Nike fans who plan to brave the Jordan boots.