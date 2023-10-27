Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

I knew the Jordan Brand was kicking off the new year with a bang...but not a stomp. Alongside a myriad of other releases, the Nike line is also introducing a unique take on the Jordan 1...and it's quite literally Jordan's big one.

Its name? The Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn. Its game? The shoe takes the Jordan 1 High to a new level (or three) and pretty much turns the beloved sneaker into a hulking platform boot.

Dressed in triple black leather, the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn is quite hard to ignore, starting with its extra massive rugged sole finished with tread-like detailing.

After fixating on the insane lift, the eyes then move up the boot's extended leathery upper, now offering 12 extra lace holes for the new elongated look. Who knew the Jordan 1 High could go, well, higher? The Jordan Brand did, obviously.

Kind of like a mash-up of Dr. Martens and the Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn platform boot rounds off with traditional Nike and Jordan branding with a dash of RAWR XD flair. Haven't you heard? The RAWRing 20s are here, baby. Jimmy Bulter can attest.

There have been Jordan boots in the past. Recall the 2010s Jordan Future, the Jordan 9 Retro boots, and, of course, the Nike's Winterized takes. But the Brooklyn is undoubtedly the biggest and boldest of them all, and it's expected to make a big step into the shoe game in January 2024.

Just a F.Y.I for the Nike fans who plan to brave the Jordan boots.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Knit Fisherman Jumper
C.P. Company
$262
Image on Highsnobiety
Nylon Metal Gloves
Stone Island
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
1460 Pascal
Dr. Martens
$295
We Recommend
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 high royal reimagined
    Congrats Royal 1s, You've Been Selected for a Suede Reimagining
    • Sneakers
  • jordan 1 high
    10 Pairs That Prove the Jordan 1 High Still Reigns Supreme
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Balenciaga FW23 ski collection
    Balenciaga’s 3XL Ski Shoe Is For Snow-Loving Goths
    • Sneakers
  • Stassie & boyfriendJaden Hossler wearing Drew House merch out at night to meet Justin & Hailey Bieber
    Wearing Bieber Merch to Dine With the Biebers: Cool or Cringe?
    • Style
  • Imagery of UNIQLO & Engineered Garments' Fall/Winter 2023 clothing collaboration
    UNIQLO & Engineered Garments Reunited to Perfect Affordable Outerwear
    • Style
  • nike snkrs showcase 2024 releases
    Nike's 2024 Sneaker Line-Up Is Feast of Classics
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 high brooklyn boot
    The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Jonas is seen in New York wearing a dad cap, painted hoodie, Motorhead shorts & running sneakers with black socks
    Joe Jonas Is Dressing With Divorced Dad Energy
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023