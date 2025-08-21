A Beautiful Olive-Toned Jordan Sneaker Just for the Fam

Nike's keeping its latest Air Jordan 3 sneaker in the family.

The new "Medium Olive" Jordan 3 sneaker, also known as "Family Affair," is a nice olive green sneaker inspired by the outdoors and family hunting trips.

They were initially expected to get a realtree camo design like Nike's Calm mules. However, this final, earth-toned take is way better.

The stunning green Jordan sneaker also features a cream-white Air-infused sole as well as black and orange splashes. The color scheme tastefully complements the outdoor scheme. At the same time, it also quietly oozed Undefeated x Jordan 4 vibes (in case you missed it, the rarest and first-ever Jordan collab is expected to return on August 28).

Nike's Jordan 3 drops have been especially good this year, and rightfully so (it's the Jordan Brand's 40th anniversary). The label has dropped Valentine's Day-themed pairs for the lovers, and revived the "Pure Money" 3s for the OG sneakerheads. At the same time, fans were also blessed with their own MJ-inspired "Lucky Shorts" in shoe form.

The latest Jordan 3 is a treat for the whole family.

The "Medium Olive" Jordan 3 sneaker is expected to drop on October 25 on Nike's website.

