Nike's "Valentine's Day" Jordan Sneaker Is a Beautiful Treat (for Yourself)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Love comes in many forms, from romantic relationships to regular ol' friendships. But the love for one's own self may be the most important of all. Valentine's Day sounds like a holiday just for couples, but it's a celebration of all love, including gals (hello, Galentines!) and self-love. And Nike's latest sneaker drop is a lovely reminder to love and treat yo'self on the holiday.

The Jordan Brand is releasing a new Air Jordan 3 colorway called "Treat Yourself" (you may have also heard of its other name, "Valentine's Day"). Pleasing pink tones sweep across the upper, prettifying the Jordan sneaker's most classic details like its elephant print design and the Jumpman x Nike Air branding on the shoe's heel.

The results create a tasteful kind of "Washed Coral" colorway, similar to those Air Jordan 2/3 sneakers we've seen recently.

Moreover, the Jordan sneaker offers an elegant design beneath its pretty-in-pink paint job, with its uppers crafted with luxe nubuck and incredibly creamy full-grain leather.

And as the icing on this strawberry-flavored cake, the Jordan Brand tops off its latest Jordan 3s with jewel charms.

But the real cherry on this stunning sneaker is the accompanying message: "[remembering] how good it feels to put yourself first." I know that's right, Nike.

The Air Jordan 3 "Treat Yourself" sneakers are scheduled to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on February 1. It's just enough time to plan out those Valentine's Day 'fits before February 14. Good timing, Nike, now just make the release attainable for us mere mortals.

Okay, so you may have already treated yourself to a few Jordan sneakers, like the "Black Cat" 3s and "Golden Ticket" 5s, only after a month into the new year.

But one more can't hurt, especially in the name of self-love! 2025 is all about you.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
