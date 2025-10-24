Nike's Gloriously Icy Jordan Sneaker Knows Its the Coldest in the Game

With the chillier weather creeping in, Nike's Jordan sneakers are only getting colder. Well, this particular Air Jordan 4 sneaker has taken the icy path for its latest drop.

Dubbed "Blue Chill," the newest Jordan 4 gets an ice-cold makeover featuring "frosted" translucent soles. There's also chilled branding moments throughout the sneaker, including a chrome-like Jumpman plate on the tongue.

With crisp white leather elsewhere, the classic Jordan model lives up to its name as a clean and undoubtedly cold sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Jordan 4 "Blue Chill" sneakers are expected to drop on November 1 on Nike's website and at select retailers, bringing chill vibes to the cooler season.

It's also worth noting that these sleek Jordan sneakers are available exclusively in kids' sizes. Yes, it's another great shoe for the mini sneakersheads, much like those Aqua Swoosh clogs and "Abominable Snowman" Dunks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On the other hand, for the adult sneaker enthusiasts looking for something cozier, Nike's also got a fluff-tastic Jordan 4 with your name on it.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty