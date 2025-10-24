Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Gloriously Icy Jordan Sneaker Knows Its the Coldest in the Game

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the chillier weather creeping in, Nike's Jordan sneakers are only getting colder. Well, this particular Air Jordan 4 sneaker has taken the icy path for its latest drop.

Dubbed "Blue Chill," the newest Jordan 4 gets an ice-cold makeover featuring "frosted" translucent soles. There's also chilled branding moments throughout the sneaker, including a chrome-like Jumpman plate on the tongue.

With crisp white leather elsewhere, the classic Jordan model lives up to its name as a clean and undoubtedly cold sneaker.

The Jordan 4 "Blue Chill" sneakers are expected to drop on November 1 on Nike's website and at select retailers, bringing chill vibes to the cooler season.

It's also worth noting that these sleek Jordan sneakers are available exclusively in kids' sizes. Yes, it's another great shoe for the mini sneakersheads, much like those Aqua Swoosh clogs and "Abominable Snowman" Dunks.

On the other hand, for the adult sneaker enthusiasts looking for something cozier, Nike's also got a fluff-tastic Jordan 4 with your name on it.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
