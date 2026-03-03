Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Loveliest Air Jordans Wear Pretty Pink Denim

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

In the past year or so, there's been an uptake in denim sneakers, literal classic sportswear models wearing their best blue jeans. Nike itself has released its fair share of nice denim-ified sneakers, but the latest Air Jordan might be the prettiest of them all.

Enter the "Iced Carmine" Jordan 4 sneaker.

The newest pair of Jordan 4s isn't your normal denim sneakers. Instead of the classic blue material, these Jordan sneakers arrive in pink denim uppers.

The Jordan Brand pairs the spring-worthy denim with faded yellow shoelaces and Air-supported soles, creating a vintage-style vibe for the Jordan "jeakers."

While the concept of pink denim AJ4s is new, normal denim-clad Jordans are not. Just last year, the label released some of those double-denim Jordan 4s in "Worn Blue." And before the Levi's AJ3s were a thing, the fashion brand dropped a stylish Jordan 4 collaboration, making the iconic model into the ultimate denim dream.

But again, pink denim on Jordan 4s? It's a match made in "jeakers" heaven.

Speaking of which, the Jordan 4 "Ice Carmine" sneaker is expected to drop sometime in April on Nike's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
