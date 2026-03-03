Nike’s Loveliest Air Jordans Wear Pretty Pink Denim

In the past year or so, there's been an uptake in denim sneakers, literal classic sportswear models wearing their best blue jeans. Nike itself has released its fair share of nice denim-ified sneakers, but the latest Air Jordan might be the prettiest of them all.

Enter the "Iced Carmine" Jordan 4 sneaker.

The newest pair of Jordan 4s isn't your normal denim sneakers. Instead of the classic blue material, these Jordan sneakers arrive in pink denim uppers.

The Jordan Brand pairs the spring-worthy denim with faded yellow shoelaces and Air-supported soles, creating a vintage-style vibe for the Jordan "jeakers."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While the concept of pink denim AJ4s is new, normal denim-clad Jordans are not. Just last year, the label released some of those double-denim Jordan 4s in "Worn Blue." And before the Levi's AJ3s were a thing, the fashion brand dropped a stylish Jordan 4 collaboration, making the iconic model into the ultimate denim dream.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But again, pink denim on Jordan 4s? It's a match made in "jeakers" heaven.

Speaking of which, the Jordan 4 "Ice Carmine" sneaker is expected to drop sometime in April on Nike's website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.