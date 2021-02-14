Where to Buy the Air Jordan 6 "Carmine"

With a weaving history of brand ties as well as a rich past on the hardwood court, too, the Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" is as fun to talk about as it is to look at and wear, and with a Retro update that dropped on February, 13 at StockX, it’s probably a good time to revise some of the facts.

Originally released in 1991, the OG Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" was one of the last Jordan silhouettes to carry distinctive signs of the Nike brand. After 1991, Jordan brand began to distance itself from the Swoosh’s signature logos and features in favor of a more independent identity. However, the Air Jordan 6 still features the Nike air bubble to the heel and, returning to its original form since its 1991 birth, the 2021 Retro design features the Nike Air logo to the heel where a Jumpman logo appeared after the last 2014 Retro of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 6 has a fairly strong history on-court as well. The 1990-1991 season in which Michael Jordan began wearing the silhouette was fruitful, to say the least, with Jordan winning the scoring title, All-NBA and All-Defensive first teams, and also the season MVP award. But, while the Air Jordan 6 saw Mike through the finals against the LA Lakers that year, he didn’t debut the Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" until the season after but don’t worry, the Bulls won the title again that year with MJ taking the Season MVP and Finals MVP awards.

The Air Jordan 6 Retro "Carmine" is a memorable shoe with a history to match, making it the perfect candidate for a Retro rerelease. StockX market data shows the sneaker reached a 52-week high of $666, with a current average selling price of $327. You can grab your certified-authentic pair below now.

Shop the Air Jordan 6 Retro "Carmine" below at StockX.

Nike Jordan 6 Retro Carmine 2021 $297 Buy at StockX

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.