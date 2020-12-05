You Can Still Bag the Jordan 9 Retro "University Blue" Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Jordan brand always has a good year, and while a string of high-profile collaborations has placed the Jordan 1 in the spotlight during 2020, some silhouettes remain grails for the experts; the Jordan 9, for example, which launched in 1993. 2020 sees an extension to the Jordan 9 saga with the release of the Jordan 9 Retro "University Blue" today, December 5, and you can still get it at StockX.

The Nike Jordan 9 originally hit shelves in 1993, which was a memorable — or very forgettable, depending on how you look at it — time for Michael Jordan himself. When this silhouette launched, Jordan was in the midst of a 13-month stint in Minor League Baseball, which gives this shoe the kind of story that all great releases have. The Jordan 9 Retro "University Blue" features a classic, color-blocked design founded on white leather uppers and black speckled overlays. University of North Carolina blue, Jordan’s Alma Mater, characterizes the design with hits to the Jumpman sole logo and embroidered “23” to the heel.

With such a distinctive design, the Jordan 9 will always deserve a place in a lineup. The jagged sole unit combines with hiking-style eyelets for a highly engineered aesthetic that most other Jordan silhouettes don’t have. With such a simple palette, the Jordan 9 Retro "University Blue" feels like an authentic retro drop which is sure to pique the attention of Jordan brand aficionados.

