Baggy Bieber Returns in Latest Balenciaga Campaign

Baggy Bieber is back at it again.

Justin Bieber makes his way into Balenciaga's first 2022 campaign, accompanying brand muses Kim Kardashian and Isabelle Huppert.

"Y2k Baggy Jeans Bieber" makes an swelling return, with the "Peaches" artist posted up in his favorite LA studio (new music on the way?) and dripped out entirely in a cozy Balenciaga fit.

As dramatically larger-than-life jeans have become a signature piece to his big ensembles, all eyes naturally go straight to JB's Destroyed Super Large Baggy Jeans.

Paired with the baggy trousers, Justin Bieber wears the black Shrunk Zip-Up Hoodie and chunky Triple S sneakers from the brand's ready-to-wear collection, keeping it luxe and comfy for a session in the stu'.

It is no secret Justin Bieber enjoys billowing silhouettes, rocking them for everyday street style for quite some time now. Some moments are questionable, like his yellow Balenciaga hoodie with the extremely elongated sleeves, making you scratch and tilt your head.

However, Balenciaga's campaigns starring the musician are undeniably too good.

Last year, the brand's Instagram went dark before posting a tasteful lookbook featuring none other than Mr. Justin Bieber himself, outfitted in an oversized leather jacket, the then-new Runner sneakers, and Neo Classic handbag.

Fast forward to just two months ago, Justin Bieber reappears to showcase the brand's Unisex collection, dressed in a pleasing all-black look from the genderless line.

Looks aren't the only thing he's doing big as the pop artist spends hefty dollars on NFTs. As a new Bored Ape Yacht Club member, he casually spent $1.3 million on a Bored Ape NFT (nothing too crazy, right?).

From fits to NFTs, "go big or go home" is always Bieber's motto.