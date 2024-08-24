adidas' Samba Is Impressively Textural (& Day of the Dead-Ready)

adidas is back with another batch of Día de los Muertos sneakers, and the 2024 lineup stars none other than the brand's shining shoe, the Samba.

After getting a stylish grandpa-level makeover, the adidas Samba sneaker enjoys another textural upgrade, this time themed around the Mexican holiday.

On the Samba shoes, creamy black leather and velvety suede meet on the upper, joined together by contrast white stitching cleverly nodding to the calaveras, or sugar skull face motif associated with the Day of the Dead (themed sneakers, too).

It almost reminds me of Wales Bonner's tastefully stitched-up Sambas — if the London-based designer decided to celebrate life, death, remembrance, and vibrancy.

The adidas Samba features plenty of other impressive touches for detail-obsessed folks and Day of the Dead partygoers to geek out over. There are neat skeleton-inspired features like the bone-shaped eyestays, while embroidered floral motifs bring a subtle pop of color and cultural significance.

On top of the Sambas, adidas' Día de Muertos collection also includes the adidas Crazychaos 2000, crafted with similar textural builds and on-theme fixings.

The adidas Día de Muertos collection, including the cool textural Samba, is slated to drop on September 27 at adidas. That's plenty of time to sort out your celebrations since the traditional Mexican holiday takes place about a month later, on November 1.

The Samba may be competing with new adidas models for the red-hot-shoe crown. However, it might be here for the long haul if it keeps up these tasteful upgrades.