Kanye West Is Looking for YEEZY Interns on Craigslist

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Ever wanted to do borderline-minimum wage labor for Kanye "Ye" West's YEEZY brand? Now you can! YEEZY, or "YZY" as it's now apparently called," has opened applications for a graphic design intern.

The job posting was announced on the barely-updated YZY Instagram page, where a hastily-scrawled message invites a would-be intern to "join our creative community where we are builting a future in clothing, food, and shelter" by clicking on a link in an Instagram Story that takes you to... a Craigslist posting. Yes, really, Craigslist.

"Successful candidates will assist with a variety of aspects of the creative and manufacturing process in a collaborative work space," says the YEEZY job listing, which describes the work environment as "intense."

later explaining that ideal candidates will have experience in graphic design, photography, photo editing, patternmaking, apparel logistics, product development, social media, and, uh "warehouse logistics."

That's a lot of experience to expect from an intern, especially one who's going to be paid $16.04 per hour (minimum wage in California is $15.50, as of January 2023).

Still interested? Well, besides the requisite experience, you must also pass Ye's vibe check: all applicants must include "social media handles or photos of your personal style" along with their resume and cover letter.

It's an interesting time to be joining YEEZY, especially at the lowest rung on the ladder. While Ye and wife Bianca Censori continue to dwell in expensive hotels, Ye's overseeing new YEEZY SEASON collections and even a YEEZY store in Los Angeles, if rumors are to be believed.

While adidas offloads its remaining YEEZY sneaker stock, Ye is avoiding sneakers entirely, devising a bizarre YEEZY uniform that comprises vintage soccer jerseys, MMA shin guards and tights with socks. Nothing but socks.

The mention of "shelter" in the YEEZY intern job listing is also pretty interesting.

Ye has long toyed with ideas related to helping Los Angeles' unhoused population, though his recent efforts have been extraordinarily controversial at worst and entirely futile at best.

Maybe Ye's new interns will help him reconstruct those since-destroyed YEEZY shelters, though. Better than living in the past.

But worth working 40+ hours a week at just over minimum wage? You'd think not but, then again, remember that Ye's fans have stuck with him through hate speech and social media meltdowns. A little cheap labor is presumably a small ask.

