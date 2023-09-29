Sign up to never miss a drop
The Creator of Kayne's Wife's Spicy Bodysuits? Kanye, Apparently

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Kanye "Ye" West’s wife Bianca Censori’s nude bodysuits leave little to the imagination and have garnered a fair bit of attention of late. And according to reports, the design team behind said risqué looks, is apparently headed by Kanye himself. Shocker!

Per Page Six reports, designers who have previously worked closely with Ye have revealed that he has a “whole atelier in Italy” churning out the nearly-naked body looks that Bianca has been religiously wearing through summer, although they aren't thought to be a YEEZY product.

“They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day,” said one anonymous designer who has worked with West in the past.

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori’s worldwide meanders have been a constant conveyor belt of content of late. 

From Ye’s barefoot antics and going pantless in Venice, to the couple’s eyebrow raising London Fashion Week ensembles, the duo found themselves a staple in the internet’s style gossip columns in recent months.

Bianca’s dressing (or lack thereof) though has been one of the main talking points, the most recent example of which came on September 27 when the pair arrived in Florence, Italy.

Ye, dressed in a black outfit with a face cover and sock-like shoes, rolled into Firenze alongside Bianca who was sporting another nude bodysuit, tights, some kitten heels, and a snail-shaped bag.

If Ye does turn out to be the brains behind Bianca’s barely-there bodysuits, it’ll come as no big surprise. In fact, going by Ye’s recent looks (the no pants one, in particular) these bodysuits are actually probably a little tame by his standards.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
