Fashion Week = New Kanye & Bianca Outfits

Ye and Bianca attended Mowalola's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation during London Fashion Week, looking for nearly unrecognizable outfits in their latest ensembles.

According to sources, it was indeed the man formerly known as Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori. Not to mention, the outfits had Ye and Bianca written all over them.

Ye went full stealth in all-black pieces, including an oversized pullover, trousers, and a balaclava tightly wrapped around nearly his entire face. And before you ask, Ye was still shoe-free but not sock-less this go-around.

On the other hand, Bianca wore a yeti-like head piece that hung over her eyes and down her back. With the wooly headwear, Bianca sported a white bodysuit and clear heels — and that's it.

No surprises there, especially coming from the YEEZY employee and wife to the musician who has a knack for seriously dressing down (see-through bodysuits included).

Earlier in 2023, Bianca delivered her most NSFW look yet while modeling for Mowalola. The outfit? A black square top and a cross covering her hoo-ha styled with over-the-knee boots.

At Mowalola Ogunlesi's show, Ye and Bianca grabbed seats in the front row next to designer, where they showed their support for the former YEEZY GAP creative director and even enjoyed the sounds of an unreleased Ye snippet, which joined the presentation's soundtrack.