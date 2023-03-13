The Karrueche Lunch Special: Penny Cookies by JFG & New Balance

For Karrueche Tran, lunchtime calls for a New Balance moment.

While grabbing some mid-day eats in Los Angeles on March 11, the actress-slash-model stepped out in a simple, cozy fit: a fleece quarter-zip pullover with seafoam-colored leggings, a Balenciaga bag, and New Balances to top it all off.

Specifically, the sneaker finale was courtesy of Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 9060 sneakers in the Penny Cookie Pink colorway — a graceful combination of pink, beige, and mint green shades.

Joe Freshgoods' 9060s essentially kicked off the 9060 campaign, which made quite the leap in the sneaker world last year. In addition to plenty of general releases, the shoe received more spins from the partners like Mowalola and Brick & Wood.

In short, Tran's shoes get the okay hands emoji in my book — 10/10 footwear choice.

Many may know Tran from her highly-publicized relationship — and even more headlining break-up — with former partner Chris Brown, whom she won a five-year restraining order against due to his violent threats against her.

Tran continues to rewrite her narrative, having secured roles in hit shows like TNT's since-ended Claws and won a Daytime Emmy for producing the web series The Bay.

Tran has quite the fashion presence as well, serving as a fixture at shows for Coach and a muse for IVY PARK x adidas campaigns. She's always caught my attention with her LA cool girl style comprised of effortless two pieces sets, tees reminding us that "reading is sexy," and an admirable sneaker game.

Judging by her latest 'fit, Tran's rotation is only heating up.

