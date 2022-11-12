Kawasaki & adidas Reunite for a ZX22 Kawasaki Collab

Brand: Kawasaki x adidas

Model: ZX22 KAWASAKI

Release Date: November 24 at adidas, November 25 at Kawasaki

Price: $150

Buy: adidas' website and app, Kawasaki's website

Editor’s Notes: adidas Originals and Kawasaki aren't pumping the breaks on their partnership just yet, as the pair have joined forces for their second collaboration.

A motorcycle company and sportswear brand collab? It's not as far-off as you think.

See, adidas ZX series, the German brand's more sport-focused shoe line, derives its name from Kawasaki's Ninja ZX motorcycle. The first ZX design, the ZX500 sneaker, was based on the Japanese brand's famed motorbike concept.

For their latest linkup, adidas and Kawasaki issue a ZX22 KAWASAKI sneaker model, which essentially continues to honor the motorcycle that started it all.

Like the two's previous drop, the ZX22 KAWASAKI arrives stamped with the "Ninja" branding, as seen on Kawasaki's popular ride. Meanwhile, the shoe's slime green and silver hues nod directly to the Kawasaki's beloved color palette.

Reflective Three-Stripes get emblazoned on the sleek metallic upper, which is made using recycled materials. Down below, the shoe's BOOST midsole and bulky heel cap supply a chunky look for the shoe (it reminds me of a YEEZY BOOST 700, just without the YEEZY, of course).

adidas tapped Kawasaki for their first collab in April, dropping ZX 8000 and ZX 5K BOOST sneakers inspired by Kawasaki's iconic vehicles.

Besides their intertwining histories, adidas and Kawasaki are just a natural fit, as roots in innovation and futuristic concepts lead the design processes of both ZX sneakers and Kawasaki's powersports vehicles.

When it comes to the pair's collaboration, which I suspect is far from over, I like to think of it as adidas' way of issuing a bow to the Japanese vehicle brand, who paved the way for its ZX footwear line.

