Kaytranada's Mules Take a Leaf From Ronald McDonald's Book

It feels as though Martine Rose can do no wrong at the moment, and that's especially true in the footwear department.

The designer just presented her SS24 collection, including both a look at what she's been cooking up as Clarks' first-ever guest creative director and new versions of the brand's highly-popular mule-ified Nike Shox.

But the designer has been in the mule game way before Nike got involved — if you wind the clock back a couple of years since you'll even find toe-exposing slip-on footwear — and Kaytranada just tried out styling some of her most daring to date.

Pulling up to watch the brand's SS24 fashion show, which was held at a North London community center, the producer and DJ wore its "bulb toe" mules which include a protruding, clown-like toe. Coming in black leather with a chain link running across the top, the slip-on shoe is relatively traditional until you get to the toe end.

This is the second big-name co-sign for Rose in as many weeks, with Kendrick Lamar giving her a shout-out in the song The Hillbillies while sporting the designer in the music video. That included the American rapper repping a hat with "Barnsley" written on it — yup, the sleepy ex-mining town in the north of England.

In that song, K-Dot announces he is: "the best-dressed movin' forward," something that Kaytranada and rapper Aminé have reason to challenge.

Having just released their collaborative album KAYTRAMINÉ, the two have taken their sartorial prowess to new levels with crochet tank tops, colorful shirting, and tight-fitting ringer tees as merch. I'd argue that the duo's style is lining up to be this summer's sartorial highlight.

But let's not start judging who is best dressed and keep to a topic that everyone can agree on: Martine Rose being a GOAT.