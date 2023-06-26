Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Kering Beauté Knows You're Obsessed With Creed Aventus

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Kering Beauté has acquired Creed, the niche fragrance house best known for its viral scent Aventus.

Both parties have declined to comment on specifics of the all-cash transaction, which is set to close in the second half of 2023. "The acquisition of Creed is a major step for Kering Beauté," Kering said in a statement, characterizing the brand as a "perfect fit" for its pre-existing portfolio of luxury brands.

The deal marks Kering Beauté's first acquisition. In February, the company announced the launch of an in-house beauty division, which will allow Kering to directly manage its beauty business rather than license fragrance and cosmetics out to external distributors. Kering Beauté will reportedly work on developing beauty lines for several of its pre-existing brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen.

As legend has it, Creed was founded by James Henry Creed in 1760 as a tailoring company for British aristocrats. In 1854, Creed relocated to Paris at the request of Napoleon III, who commissioned the house to create a perfume — Jasmin Imperatrice Eugenie, still offered today — for Empress Eugénie. Thus, Creed shifted its focus from tailoring to perfumery.

Olivier Creed, James Henry's great-great-grandson, is responsible for the brand's best-known fragrances, including Green Irish Tweed, Millésime Impérial, Silver Mountain Water, and Aventus Cologne, a precursor to the wildly popular Aventus.

In 2020, the Creed family sold its business to BlackRock's Long Term Private Capital private equity fund (LTPC). According to Reuters, Creed generated 250 million euros in annual sales in 2022.

Kering's decision to buy Creed is a testament to growing interest in niche perfumery, a trend largely driven by Gen Z. The niche perfumery boom has translated to a growing number of acquisitions in the space: Puig snatched up Byredo in 2022 and just last week, Advent International acquired Parfums de Marly and Initio Parfums Privés.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    YEEZY SEASON 9's Unhinged Moments, From "WHITE LIVES MATTER" to YZY Boots

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jacquemus Welcomes You to "Le Chouchou"

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Lil Tjay's Night at the KidSuper Theater

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Somehow, Kanye Found Someone Worse to Be YEEZY CEO

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    COMME des GARÇONS Quietly Hops on the New Balance 610 Wave

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    So, MSCHF's Next Drop Is a Pyramid Scheme

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023