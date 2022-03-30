Kervin Forst and Beats Studio 3 "Cosmophones" are Metaverse-ready

Audio knows no physical limitations as Kerwin Frost pulls Beats' Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones (and himself) into the Metaverse with the new "Cosmophones."

As the bleed of our physical and digital worlds and identities intensifies, it feels as if products that only exist within one space aren't enough. Phygital product opportunities are everywhere – from NFTs that come with exclusive apparel and collectibles or in-game purchases duped as retail items, staying rooted in reality feels like a thing of the past.

Through their first official collaboration, Harlem-born entertainer and DJ Kerwin Forst is unlocking Beats' phygital potential by way of the iconic Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones.

A product synonymous with the early 2010s, the Studio3s are reimagined for a new era as the "Cosmophones."

Stepping into a new galaxy (aesthetically and spacially), the out-of-this-world collaboration sees Kerwin and Beats beckoned into the Roblox Universe. In an experience by Infinite Canvas, the duo arrives via a new quest in Roblox’s "Dunking Simulator." If a player wins one of these quests, they'll unlock the "Cosmophones" for wear within any part of Roblox's expansive world.

For the physical experience (which follows a special 10-piece release of F&F "Furry" Beats Pro by Frost), the pair created a pair of space-inspired Studio3 wireless headphones.

The pair comes complete with Active Noise Canceling, 22-hour battery life, fast charging, and a pack of custom glow-in-the-dark stickers.

To dive deeper into the collaboration, you can tune into Kerwin Frost Radio on Apple Music 1 to hear a selection of music inspired by the collaboration.

If you're looking to secure a pair of your own physical "Cosmophones," the collaboration will available to shop online via SSENSE and Kerwin's Kingdom from April 1.