Kickers Hits a Home Run With the Daltrey Chuk

Brand: Kickers

Model: Daltrey Chuk

Release Date: Available now

Price: £105.00 (approx. $139)

Buy: Online at Kickers

Editor's Notes: Winter essentials? Beanies, scarves, gloves – if it's knitwear, it's needed. When it comes to our footwear choices in the colder end of the year, a knitted sneaker probably isn't your best bet, but a pair of boots won't let you down.

Just like your most trusted pair of boots, Kickers can always be relied on to deliver comfort and style. There's a reason that they're seen as classics and why they're a top pick (alongside Clarks Originals) for back-to-school season.

Brits have been kicking about in Kickers since 1975, some much so that they're just as synonymous with British subculture as Dr. Martens' 6 eye boot. From Manchester's thriving 80s music scene to London's inner-city school playgrounds, Kickers have been around the block.

The brand's latest addition to its lineup comes courtesy of the Daltrey Chuk, a silhouette developed by digging through the archives to create something fresh yet rooted in history.

Released as part of the Kickers Autumn/Winter 2021 offering, the shoe pairs a sot suede chukka boot with the chunky Daltry boot sole for a timeless aesthetic.

So far, three colorways, including olive green, sandy beige, and black, have been released. Each sits on a crepe-colored sole and features contrast stitching across the lateral and medial sides.

For more on Kickers, check out Goodhood's nostalgic rendition of the Kick Hi in black and white, which was released earlier this year.

