Kid Cudi Is Dressing Like He Time-Traveled From 1996 

Kid Cudi has always had an affinity for the colorful and textured when it comes to his red carpet looks but it looks like he’s fully leaning into a ‘90s vibe with his day-to-day looks, going by the recent outfit he wore to go grocery shopping at Erewhon in Los Angeles on November 28. Of course, the retro look is coming from within his own closet: Cudi wore the “Hockey Fox” jersey from his own clothing line, Members of the Rage, with flared cargo jeans (presumably from an upcoming collection).

Along with his groceries, Cudi carried a fuzzy, technicolored tote, which looks like something you might have bought at Spencer’s in the 90s. Only Cudi could bring all of these retro clothes together to create what looks like the future of fashion.

Cudi’s errand-worthy look is a lesson in how to wear an $800 hockey jersey and somehow not look bougie (but still look expensive?), which seems to be the vision of his brand.

Members of the Rage describes itself on Instagram as “90s grunge with the soul of hip hop and elements of the distant future” and while it didn’t make much sense before, seeing Cudi put it all into action here makes it all crystalize. While many of the items in MOTR’s most recent collection refer to the future quite literally (outer space motifs and all that), Cudi’s look fully embraces the brand’s mission statement by going intergalactic but in a grounded way.

His oversized jersey and fuzzy bag look like something that Mark from Empire Records would have worn right — same for the baggy jeans, really, except for their flared leg, which would have looked like the distant future sat next to the extra wide legs of most ‘90s men’s jeans.

Maybe it’s because he’s dressed like my skater-boy crush who blasted Onyx albums from his beater, or maybe it’s just because Cudi is truly the best model for his own clothes…whatever it is, I want to go back in time and live in the future right along with him.

He isn’t stopping with hockey jerseys and space prints, either. Cudi is also reportedly starting a second clothing line in collaboration with Japanese designer Nigo called WZRD CWBY. The two visions complement each other, as the second line is equally as trippy and ‘90s-inspired as MOTR, if Cudi’s Insta announcement is enough to go off of.

There’s no clearer indication that this kind of energy is what Cudi’s going for than his own kids. In a recent Twitter post, Cudi proved that they dress just like him, in baggy, ripped jeans, oversized graphic tees, and fuzzy cardigans. They look like tiny Kurt Cobains, generations apart. It truly is the perfect 90s-inspired look, which is probably why Cudi channels it himself. Come as you are, Cudi.