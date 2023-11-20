Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Father-to-Be Robert Pattinson Is Already Dressing Like a Dad

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

While longtime partner Suki Waterhouse was breaking the news that she was expecting a child with Robert Pattinson, the man himself seemed to be getting his dad wardrobe started early. Maybe it was the expectations of fatherhood, maybe he was just out on a stroll but either way, Robert Pattinson is already dressing like a dad.

On November 19, Robert Pattinson went out for a hike wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, white T-shirt, black Under Armour shorts, and plain black walking sneakers, the epitome of a Normal Adult Male outfit.

He was even plugged into wired headphones and not even the high-tech, over-the-ear pair you might expect a well-off celeb to indulge in.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

No, Pattinson’s apparently rocking basic plastic earbuds these days, like the kind they give out for free on commercial airplanes. Fitting for Pattinson’s outfit, which looks like something an  American dad might wear while packing up a stroller at the airport before a frazzled family vacation with the new baby. He’s not hiking, he’s practicing! 

To be fair, dadcore isn’t such a stretch for Pattinson. Borderline schlubby looks — complete with big shorts — are his comfort zone, compared to the dapper tailored suits he wears to red carpets.

Little surprise that meme machine Pattinson prefers to avoid buttoned-up looks in real life, though he wears plenty on behalf of major fashion houses.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Last spring, R-Patz was the face of the Dior Spring 2023 campaign, for instance, photographed in couture sweatshirts and sleek pants. Just last month, he appeared in another ad campaign for the brand, modeling gentlemanly sweaters, full denim suits, and over-the-shoulder leather bags.

But Pattinson looks much more at home in the world’s most ordinary clothing. Dad style really isn’t that far from his ordinary style, really, which only ought to make life with a new baby that much easier.

Just need a $5,000 stroller to match those Dior ads, now.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Down Mountain Cap
Gramicci
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Polar Fleece Jacket
ROA
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
Circular Bag
AFFIX
$70
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hey Dad, Can I Borrow Your Jorts This Summer?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Robert Pattinson Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    This Summer, We're Big on Big Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    New Balance Elevates The Dad Sneaker Movement, And Here Are The Best
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Unpacking Yet *Another* Kanye & Bianca Outfit
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kanye West & wife Bianca Censori seen wearing a black T-shirt & beige top
    Kanye & Wife Bianca Suddenly Call It Quits
    • Culture
  • Cartier SoHo
    When Cartier Met SoHo: The Next Chapter of Cartier’s Love Story with NYC is Materialized
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • new balance m991win
    New Balance's 991s Are Like Beautiful Reversed JJJJounds
    • Sneakers
  • Owen Wilson seen wearing a white cowboy hat with feather & grey sweatsuit with Nike running sneakers
    Of Course, Chapeau God Owen Wilson Wears a Cowboy Hat With His Jammies
    • Style
  • New Balance's 610 sneaker in a Realtree Camo colorway
    These Realtree New Balances Are Invisible
    • Sneakers
  • ronnie fieg kith asics gel lyte iii
    Kith's ASICS GEL-LYTE IIIs Are a Throwback
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023