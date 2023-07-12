Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

EXCLUSIVE: KIKI World's First Customer-Created Beauty Product Is Here

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

In KIKI World, the customer is always right — so naturally, the beauty brand's new drop is giving the people exactly what they want.

KIKI World launched in May with a single mission: "To empower consumers by helping them create what they want, not what an industry says they need," Brendan Garner, the brand's head of marketing and strategy, told Highsnobiety. As a jumping off point, KIKI introduced Pretty Nail Graffiti, a peel-off nail polish that dries in seconds. The inaugural product released for pre-order in three colors, which ship today: black, white, and "crackle," a throwback to the early 2000s.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In tandem with the launch, KIKI opened its virtual polls. Selecting from shades including bright green "Yoshi," cool gray "Moon Rock," and lavender "Violet Haze," anyone who joined the brand as a free member could vote on the next Pretty Nail Graffiti color.

Two months later, the results are in! The winner is "Pearl," an iridescent shade that can be worn on its own or as a shimmery topper. If you didn't get the chance to vote, don't fret — going forward, member polls will determine future KIKI drops. And later this year, the brand will begin accepting proposals for entirely original product ideas later this year. In time, members will even be able to earn royalties on products they help build.

In addition to shaping the future of KIKI, there's extra incentive for members to chime in. Those who voted for Pearl will receive special perks including a shade-specific NFT, which will unlock gated experiences in the future.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Pearl is available online at KIKI World, where the polls will open again soon. So rock the vote (ideally, in both KIKI World and IRL) — it's never looked this good.

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Track Top
$365
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
HighsnobietyCarpenter Shorts
$100
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Sean Wotherspoon x adidasOrketro Off White
$165.00
Sold Out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Stone Island's First-Ever New Balance Skate Shoe Is a Techy Beauty
  • Normal Hat? Kiko Kostadinov Hat
  • The First-Ever In-House Satisfy Sneaker Is Purpose-Built Utility (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Kim Jones' First Post-Dior Move? Auctioning His One-Off Dior x Jordan Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Finally, a First Real Look at Justin Bieber's Mysterious Clothing Brand (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now