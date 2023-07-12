EXCLUSIVE: KIKI World's First Customer-Created Beauty Product Is Here

In KIKI World, the customer is always right — so naturally, the beauty brand's new drop is giving the people exactly what they want.

KIKI World launched in May with a single mission: "To empower consumers by helping them create what they want, not what an industry says they need," Brendan Garner, the brand's head of marketing and strategy, told Highsnobiety. As a jumping off point, KIKI introduced Pretty Nail Graffiti, a peel-off nail polish that dries in seconds. The inaugural product released for pre-order in three colors, which ship today: black, white, and "crackle," a throwback to the early 2000s.

In tandem with the launch, KIKI opened its virtual polls. Selecting from shades including bright green "Yoshi," cool gray "Moon Rock," and lavender "Violet Haze," anyone who joined the brand as a free member could vote on the next Pretty Nail Graffiti color.

KIKI World

Two months later, the results are in! The winner is "Pearl," an iridescent shade that can be worn on its own or as a shimmery topper. If you didn't get the chance to vote, don't fret — going forward, member polls will determine future KIKI drops. And later this year, the brand will begin accepting proposals for entirely original product ideas later this year. In time, members will even be able to earn royalties on products they help build.

In addition to shaping the future of KIKI, there's extra incentive for members to chime in. Those who voted for Pearl will receive special perks including a shade-specific NFT, which will unlock gated experiences in the future.

Pearl is available online at KIKI World, where the polls will open again soon. So rock the vote (ideally, in both KIKI World and IRL) — it's never looked this good.