All the 'Fits From Kim Kardashian's Kreepy, Konservative Birthday Bash

Halloween came early this year. Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday bash — held at Funke in Beverly Hills — was full of jump scares, from the outfits to the guest list.

Khloe took the party as an opportunity to don a creepy (kreepy?) disguise. The Good American co-founder wore a cut-out mask of Kim's face, which somehow managed to confuse fans. “I didn’t think I would have to spell this out for anybody but I’m wearing a Kim mask. It’s a paper flat mask," Khloe posted on Instagram Stories.

Also in attendance was former first daughter Ivanka Trump, who has long been a member of Kim's inner nepo baby circle. The ex-White House advisor was photographed in a sequined skirt set about as conservative (konservative?) as her politics.

Speaking of Kim's pals entangled with awful billionaires — Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos' fiancée, stopped by the soiree as well.

Kim's birthday wasn't exactly the most stylish event of the weekend (that goes to the Saturday Night Live after party), but one Kardashian sister out-dressed the rest. Kendall Jenner paired a sequined gown by Bottega Veneta with kitten heels and classic, black shades.

Hailey Bieber, TikTok's favorite beauty trendsetter, also made a sartorial statement in her signature mix of slouchy, menswear staples and ultra-sexy separates. This time, she layered an oversized suede blazer over a white tee and leather miniskirt.

As for the birthday girl herself? Kim donned a red, body-hugging gown with plenty of cut-outs — courtesy of Balenciaga, of course. Not her most noteworthy 'fit, but perhaps she's waiting to pull out all of the stops for actual Halloween. From a futuristic worm to Mystique from X-Men, the influencer's laundry list of costumes is pretty impressive.