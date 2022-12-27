Down With Designers: Kim & the Kids Are Repping Vintage Streetwear

For Kim Kardashian, getting dressed is basically a full-time job. Now that her main squeeze is on the ropes, though, she needs to find something else to wear on the regular. As demonstrated on a pre-Christmas evening with her stylish kids Psalm, Saint, and Chicago West, though, Kim may have found it.

Kim and kids all wear vintage clothes and retro streetwear, making the most of their massive closets by stacking layers of oversized Supreme for warmth and ease.

It probably wasn't too hard for Kim to make the transition from Balenciaga to her new uniform, though, given that her current looks are very much of a similarly sporty vein.

Indeed, it's leather pants and crop-tops for Kim these days.

Funnily enough, when she does wear designer, she only swaps one problematic designer for another. Dolce & Gabbana has hardly any less baggage than Balenciaga, despite what folks might've forgotten.

When she ditches the big names, Kim falls into comfortable motocross inspiration, all leather and stretch. It's the typically provocative, skin-baring stuff that Kim is known for but with a moto edge.

But seeing her next to her kids reveals that Kim's children look just as cool as her, if not moreso.

This isn't uncommon and we've covered both Psalm & Saint's outfits and the consistently good style of eldest daughter North West in the past.

But seeing Kim's three youngest all together for a night out only underlines how effortlessly cool the Kardashian kids make old Supreme and lived-in moto leathers look. Shame about the YEEZY sandals but they're just following in Kim's footsteps there. Maybe she could in turn take a page out of the kids' book in turn.

Most recently, Kim was in the news for an interview she gave on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, breaking down over the challenge of co-parenting with Kanye "Ye" West. Their divorce was finalized in November.

“I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible,” she said tearfully. “I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids... In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world."

Ye's indefensible recent behavior, from anti-Semitic comments to general hate speech egged on by his new white supremacist friends, lost him plenty of business partners, though he shares custody of his kids with Kim.