Kim Kardashian, a Fashion Icon? North West Doesn't Think So

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Just in: North West is giving global fashion critics a run for their money, serving harsh critiques to the industry's most renowned tastemakers: her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

At the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on April 7, Kim told red carpet press that North West has yet to see her custom silver metallic Mugler dress so she's mentally preparing for her daughter's unfiltered assessment once she gets home.

"I left the house in sweats, so she hasn't seen it. She'll judge. She'll probably like, 'Ew, what are you wearing' or 'what's that,'" Kardashian said.

"She'll have something to say, but you know what, she has her style, I have my style. Let me be me, and I'll let you be you. That's kind of the approach I take with my kids these days."

I mean, Kim Kardashian's metallic dress wasn't even a bad look, so I can only imagine North West's thoughts on her mom's Balenciaga gimp mask suit and blacked-out Met Gala look.

When asked by an interviewer if there's even been a time when North actually liked one of her looks, the SKIMS CEO had to think for an awkwardly long time.

"No, I haven't heard that in a long time," Kim finally admitted.

It turns out that North West only enjoys Kardashian's style moments when she has something to do with it (or if it's pink), styling (and loving) Kim K.'s monochromatic pink look for Chicago and Stormi's shared birthday party in January of this year.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've heard of North West's unapologetic commentary on certified Fashion Icon Kim Kardashian.

From calling Kim K.'s house "ugly" during arguments to mocking Kim's so-called "influencer voice," the eight-year-old celeb is not only her mom's fashion judge but her most honest lifestyle critic (did she just create a new career?).

Now, I'm starting to see why people call North West "Ye's twin," often directly borrowing his facial expressions and even following in his fashion footsteps.

Despite the "like father, like daughter" bond, even Mr. West can't dodge fashion verdicts from his daughter, who inadvertently puts Ye in his feelings from her criticism.

During a 2018 interview, Ye recalled when North one day deemed him "an assistant designer" for all of 20 minutes before telling him he won't sell any clothes and calling him a bad designer.

Obviously, Ye wasn't serious about being a real designer and North had to put him in his place (Yas, we love a humbling queen).

North West is bringing back the real raw fashion takes, folks, and she's well on her way to becoming the next top fashion critic. Perhaps we'll hear more about her intimidating ascension in a The Devil Wears Prada-esque book (rightfully titled North Wears Balenciaga, of course).

