Kith's ASICS GEL-LYTE IIIs Are a Throwback

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Get ready to blush, Kith fans. Ronnie Fieg is back with a new ASICS GEL-LYTE III sneaker in a beautiful blush colorway that's sure to attract Kith's OG fans and those new to the party.

A variation of purple and pink hues dress the GEL-LYTE III's suede upper, almost like a combination of shades pulled from The Palette series and tastefully applied to this one sneaker.

Fieg's name hits on the tongue, while collaborative branding settles on the dusty rose insoles. Elsewhere, classic ASICS moments make themselves present.

The Kith x ASICS GEL-LYTE III "Blush" sneaker's release is a little different from previous drops in the sense that you'll need an invite to cop the pairs.

Fieg seeded out a few Blush GEL-LYTE IIIs to get the ball rolling, and those lucky few were kind enough to reveal the "invitation only" notes that came with their new Kith kicks.

"This is my first By Invitation Only release. I created this GEL-LYTE III™ colorway for people who want to be part of a community that takes the extra step. You will not find this pair on a footwear wall at any of my stores. You will not find it readily available on our website. Instead, you'll be invited to purchase it, if you wish. This colorway isn't meant for the many, it is meant for the few," Fieg wrote.

Basically: if you're blessed enough to score the Fieg-signed note, it'll come with a QR that'll lead you to a private purchase page. Then, boom, the KITH x ASICS beauties are yours.

If not, don't worry. We'll just assume that the invite got lost in the mail or slipped off into the email abyss. It happens.

Kith x ASICS hold more sneaker collabs than I can count on my hands and feet, with the first effort dating back to 2007 with the "252" trio of GEL-LYTE IIIs (the pack even got a revival in 2020)

The pair has conquered several models together since then. Still, nothing sticks with KITH heads like the GEL-LYTE III, the sneaker that kicked off Kith x ASICS. Even the ones that have been mutated.

The ASICS GEL-LYTE III holds a special place in the brand's history and the hearts of Kith supporters. Sixteen years later, the colorways still slap, too.

The "Blush" GEL-LYTE IIIs can attest. But you'll need an invite in order to truly see for yourself.

