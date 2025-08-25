An Ultra-Luxe adidas Shoe You Must Ask to Prom

Would you take an adidas sneaker to prom? Ronnie Fieg would.

Or at least, that’s sort of the idea behind Kith’s Ronnie Fieg x adidas Superstar “Black Tie 2.0,” a German-made sneaker 17 years in the making.

Picture it: you’ve got the tux and your date’s in a corset but the shoes will make or break the fit. That’s where Fieg’s Superstars step in, carrying the weight of your footwear concerns.

The Black Tie 2.0s are shell-toes with Oscar-level energy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

These sneakers are red-carpet ready, literally.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This Kith adidas shoe is built to impress, crafted with dress-shoe quality leather, waxed laces, refined stitching, and embossed branding.

White leather stripes and a satin “&Kin” label sharpen the details, while custom packaging ties the bow.

For friends and family, those shoes even doubled as the invite to Kith’s Fall/Winter 25 runway show, “INSTITUTION,” arriving alongside a full black-tie adidas outfit that included double-breasted suit jacket, trousers, and tie.

In an era where everyone from Jordan to Keen is going luxe with their materials (Crocodile Vans, anyone?), Kith’s adidas Superstars break the mold by doing more than just upgrading leather.

The $180 Black Tie 2.0 is built to be black-tie ready as of August 25, a Superstar reimagined as formalwear that’s not merely luxurified for the sake of it. You can cop the fancy Ronnie Fieg Superstar at Kith Shops.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.