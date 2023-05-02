EXCLUSIVE: Kodi Smit-McPhee's Met Gala 'Fit Was Courtesy of Prada

When it comes to fashion, Kodi Smit-McPhee defines his relationship with the term as "an expression of identity."

"It grows and evolves with me. When I explore what I wear, I'm highlighting different parts of who I am," Smit-McPhee told us exclusively.

Smit-McPhee is quite the underrated style star himself, as the 26-year-old actor typically turns out solid 'fits for the red carpet. Must we recall his impressive icy blue suit at the Oscars? Or what about his casual trompe l'oeil take on last year's gilded glamour Met Gala?

1 / 3 Highsnobiety / Matty So Prada Highsnobiety / Matty So

Naturally, the Alpha star returns to the 2023 Met Gala to preserve his red carpet style reign — this time, courtesy of Prada. Walk with me for a moment as we break down his look.

Smit-McPhee's bespoke Prada ensemble consisted of a black Panama mohair coat, finished with an exaggerated white poplin collar and blue fuzz detailing — classic Raf Simons details (as seen in the Fall/Winter 2023 collection) of which Smit-McPhee admired

As for the rest of his Met Gala fit, he wore black trousers, a tie, and sleek leather Oxford shoes boasting silver gradients (another personal favorite touch of his).

"For the most part, this look doesn't stride too far away from Prada's recent seasons. It's a classic silhouette with subtle flashes of color and texture," Smit-McPhee stated.

"They gave me a great deal of creative control, but the concepts in the illustrations they provided were so nice that I didn't need to change much. I only changed the materials and mixed and matched some pieces to make it work for me."

Regarding working alongside Prada for this year's Met Gala, Smit-McPhee sees it as a "honor," expressing how the house's custom look makes him feel "comfortable and confident." I mean, hey, the two C's are key (confidence and comfort, that is).

1 / 4 Highsnobiety / Matty So Highsnobiety / Matty So Highsnobiety / Matty So Highsnobiety / Matty So

Even as impressive as Smit-McPhee's look is, the actor is just like the rest us: he's ready to see other attendees pull up in.

Still, his Prada 'fit is good in our book.