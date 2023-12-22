Sign up to never miss a drop
Kohler x Samuel Ross Is Throwing Everything and the Kitchen Sink at You

in DesignWords By Jason Meggyesy

In 2023, design is still one of the few mediums that welcomes ambiguity with open arms, calling on the masses to explore what can manifest from the ether of human experience. From classic motifs and focused elements that ground us in reality to satirical constructions employed when trying to make an ingenious mockery of (consumerist) culture, the domain of design stretches to encompass just about everything except the kitchen sink at this point. Well, until now, I suppose.

Introducing: ‘Formation 01,’ a bespoke installation engineered by American appliance manufacturer Kohler and Samuel Ross’s experimental design studio, SR_A––the rules of design have circled the drain.

Premiered at this year’s Design Miami/ fair during the week-long art bazaar hosted in South Beach, Kohler and Samuel Ross sought to challenge how we perceive and interact with an everyday object through the creation of this singular faucet design. As the preeminent design flagship, the biannual exhibitions push ideation to new lengths by providing creators and collectors a shared space to commune in the name of boundless innovation—a realm in which Ross has cornered the market with his disruptive perspective.

A vital fixture (pun intended) in our lives that would otherwise go unnoticed, ‘Formation 01’ responds to this year’s Design Miami/ theme of Where We Stand, a celebration of craftsmanship inspired by the beauty and power drawn from our most intimate, rooted connections.

Speaking to a larger conversation that addresses our daily rituals involving water, the “basic” commodity is positioned in a manner that reveals its true luxury, something worthy of being admired and placed on display. Surrounded by textured, curated obelisks and intimate screen displays related to installation, the featured exhibit immersed guests in the manufactured space, inviting them to reframe their perspective on the standard home appliance––let that one sink in.

The object’s acute angles, dynamic forms, and striking Orange Haptic color scheme are intentionally abstract, defying the traditional design codes of your ordinary bathroom faucet. As the first project produced from the hallmark partnership, Kohler x SR_A’s joint effort embraces the avant-garde techniques synonymous with Ross’s oeuvre while simultaneously honoring the historic manufacturer’s 150-legacy to materialize as the most artistic spigot we’ve ever laid eyes on.

Crafted from Neolast, a new material exclusive to the Kohler catalog, and finished with a pronounced engraving cementing the collaboration, ‘Formation 01’ is available for purchase at sra.kohler.com for a mere $2500––but hey, who says washing your hands shouldn’t feel elevated, too?

