Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Love 'Em or Hate 'Em, MSCHF's Big Red Boots Did Numbers

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

MSCHF's big, red Astro Boy-indebted boots broke the internet when they surfaced online earlier this month, so much so my mum even decided to text me her hot take after presumably stumbling across them on Facebook.

For those curious, she thought they were “ridiculous,” which actually seemed pretty in-tune with the general consensus, especially if Highsnobiety's IG comments were anything to go by.

That, however, didn’t stop the #internet going absolutely wild for them.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

According to Influencer Marketing Platform Ubiquitous, TikTok in particular had a major role to play in the big red boots' viral success, not least thanks to 25 million-strong hashtag views across the platform.

On StockX they went wild too, with resale prices peaking at almost $1,400, that’s over $1,000 more than the shoe's $350 retail price.

Image on Highsnobiety
MSCHFBig Red Boot
$1397
Buy at StockX
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Unsurprisingly MSCHF’s big red boots were most searched on Google across the United States, with Mongolia, Lebanon, Puerto Rico, and Canada coming in second, third, fourth, and fifth across the globe respectively.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In fact, Google searches for “MSCHF” have risen by over 100 percent across February on the whole, with consumers likely discovering the brand’s other unorthodox releases like the legally-tenuous Wavy Baby "Vans" and TAP3 shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With the dust finally beginning to settle following last week’s official launch, it remains to be seen who’s actually going to wear MSCHF’s big red boots on a daily basis, and if it was just a bit of a fad.

That being said, if I’d paid nearly $1,400 for a pair on resale, I’d be sleeping in them too TBH.

Sold Out
HighsnobietyLight Alpaca Sweater Vest Light Blue/Brown
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
ASICSGEL-VENTURE 6 Beige
$115.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
HighsnobietyHeavy Fleece Pant
$130
Buy at Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Bold "University Red," Nike's Slip-on Air Max Sneaker Wants Attention
  • A 35-Year-Old Jordan 5 Sneaker Gets a Fire (Red) Reboot
  • Actually, Fendi's $1,500 Luxury Red Wing Boots Are Kind of a Steal
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Chunked-ful Air Max Sneaker Is Coming in (Red) Hot
What To Read Next
  • Central Cee Will Only Dress Like Central Cee (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Part Timepiece, Part Disco Ball: A Watch Drowning in Glam
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now