Team USA's Basketball Shoes Are Gold Medal Worthy

Every four years, Team USA is called upon to rule the basketball court on the world stage at the Summer Olympics. And this year, fresh off a tough World Cup Final loss to Germany, Team USA is not only training hard to snatch gold but also lost no time in showing impressive feats in the footwear department.

The Olympics is a perfect opportunity for players to debut their signature basketball shoes in striking red, white, and blue designs that celebrate their team colors — and Team USA is doing just that.

Now, let’s be honest, for the Olympics sometimes Team USA has thrown a few curveballs—mixing in teams comprised of rookies and fresh faces. And with the rest of the world catching up to American hoops talents, we've seen a few shocking losses (every reference to the Athens 2004 debacle is purely intentional). But then came the "Redeem Team," with legends like Kobe, LeBron, and D-Wade, reclaiming the throne in 2008.

This year's Summer Olympics roster is like the Avengers assembling for one last epic battle: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo, and Jayson Tatum, are among the stars heading to the Paris Olympics.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With their talents comes a plethora of great signature basketball shoes from giant brands like Nike and adidas and newcomers in the sport like New Balance, and even Skechers.

With Team USA training camp in Las Vegas almost over before heading to to Paris, we have had the chance to see some of the best basketball shoes donned during training. Here’s our favorites.

Team USA’s best basketball shoes at the Paris 2024 Olympics (so far).

Stephen Curry Debuts the Curry 12

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Stephen Curry has made arguably the biggest basketball shoes' statement with his 12th signature sneaker. Marking his first — and likely, only — appearance at the Summer Games, Steph Curry, the sole Under Armour athlete on Team USA, showcased the Curry 12 in a 'Team USA' colorway.

This new silhouette, a significant stylistic departure from his previous models, promises innovation. Unfortunately, official launch details are yet to be known.

Anthony Edwards and the adidas AE 1 Low

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, the rising force in the NBA and sneaker world, introduced his adidas AE 1 Low in a patriotic 'USA' colorway during Team USA's first practice.

Known for his dynamic performances on the hardwood and bold marketing, Edwards continues to captivate fans and sneaker enthusiasts. This Olympic debut marks another milestone for Edwards’ own hoop career and adidas’ aspirations in basketball, promising an exciting summer as they elevate his brand image on the international stage.

Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 17 "USA"

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Veteran player Kevin Durant is back with his fourth consecutive appearance in the Olympics, bringing the Nike KD 17 "USA" to the forefront.

Having officially dropped on July 1 for $150, these sneakers feature a nostalgic design with modern performance enhancements, including Air Zoom and Nike Air cushioning.

The white upper with red-to-blue gradient overlays and Durant's iconic logo make these a must-have for KD fans.

Team USA and the Iconic Nike Kobe Line

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Bringing back memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary Olympic appearances, Team USA's practice also saw the non-signature players unboxing new Nike Kobe sneakers, particularly the Nike Kobe 4 Proto in navy and white colorways. These limited-edition basketball shoes, perfectly complement the team's uniforms.

While some of these exclusive designs may not hit retail, you can still find various 'USA' colorways from Bryant's line on resale platforms — they’ll put a hefty dent in your wallet, though.

LeBron James’ Final Bow with the LeBron 21

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With the LeBron 22 looming, this Olympic season might be the last hurrah for the LeBron 21 on the court. True to form, LeBron's sneaker dazzles with a patriotic palette and an Olympic Safari print.

This reflective design wraps around the sneaker, adding extra flair as LeBron makes another powerful step toward adding another award to his iconic career.

Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance Kawhi IV

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Kawhi Leonard returns to action in the eye-catching Kawhi IV from New Balance. This model, closely related to the "Transcend the Game" colorway released in April, now features a dominant navy blue for its patriotic edition.

The sleek low-top design, red and white speckled laces, and Kawhi's logo on the tongue make this a strong debut for Leonard's first Team USA appearance.

Joining other notable athletes like Tyrese Maxey and Jamal Murray, Leonard's partnership with New Balance is cementing the sneaker brand’s growing influence in basketball.

Joel Embiid in Skechers SKX Float

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Joel Embiid, having chosen to represent the USA over France and Cameroon, brings his MVP-caliber presence to the Olympics in none other than the Skechers SKX Float.

Embiid's white and navy blue pair of Floats have been his go-to throughout last season, and his first signature deal with Skechers marks a significant move for both the player and the brand.

Jrue Holiday and the Nike Sabrina 2

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday has been a strong advocate for the WNBA and for the Nike Sabrina 1, so it's no surprise he's now unveiled a fresh look for the Sabrina 2.

Holiday's continued support highlights the shoe's popularity and performance, making it a fitting choice for the Olympic stage.

Want to keep browsing? Head to Highsnobiety's hub of NBA fashion for the latest on all-things hoops related. Download the Highsnobiety app to stay up to date on the go.