Grab Your Tripp Pants: Korn & adidas Are Dropping a Collab

It's middle school all over again: adidas and rock band Korn are finally dropping a sneaker and clothing collaboration, just in time for Korn's 30th anniversary in 2023.

The team-up has yet to be officially confirmed by either adidas or Korn but, when it comes to sneaker leaks, where there's smoke, there's typically fire.

When reached by Highsnobiety, adidas demurred to confirm the details of the leaked first-look imagery, which reveals adidas x Korn sneakers and teases the accompanying merch-themed apparel. That doesn't mean yes or no, mind you — for all we know, the adidas x Korn collab is right around the corner.

The main event is two pairs of monochrome Korn-themed Campus 00s sneakers, mostly unchanged from the buzzy original design aside from a Korn logo on the tongue and stylized "Campus" text on the chunky shoes' lateral side.

Not that adidas needed to do much to the Campus 00s to Korn it up: anyone who grew up in the aughts needs little prompting to imagine these things buried beneath a baggy pair of chain-laden Tripp pants in their mind's eye.

As for the other adidas goods, it's all plenty Korn-y, though remember that everything you see is entirely unconfirmed. These are just mock-ups.

But it does all fit into the Korn oeuvre, if you will.

You've got co-branded adidas and Korn track jackets, T-shirts, pullovers, all that. Fire motifs and album covers are included.

Certainly, it feels like a capsule deserving of the 30-year-old rock band's ethos and adidas, what with its mastery of myriad franchise collaborations, is a fitting partner to bring the vision to life.

After all, members of Korn have long been seen in photoshoots and promotional imagery wearing adidas shirts, jackets, and sneakers, especially the Superstar, particularly in the case of frontman Jonathan Davis.

Crossover appeal is guaranteed, too, as perpetual demand for vintage rock T-shirts ensures that classic Korn motifs are still popular among the streetwear set.

Until official imagery and release dates are revealed, though, all we can do is twiddle our thumbs and rewatch Korn performances. Personal recommendation: that one semi-baroque concert that Davis hosted in 2008.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.