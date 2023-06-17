Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Of Course, Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal Was at a Blink-182 Concert

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a mini Kravis. Congrats to the couple!

Kardashian announced the news on June 16 at a Blink-182 concert, of course, holding up a sign from the crowd that read "Travis, I'm Pregnant" in big, black, bold writing.

Looks like Kardashian took a page from Rihanna's book on how to turn concerts into to baby reveals.

Barker's response? The Blink-182 drummer almost immediately ran to the crowd to celebrate the news with his expecting wife. Then, back to the show.

Kardashian's sign may bring back memories for Blink-182 heads, as the Poosh founder referenced a moment from the band's "All the Small Things" music video where a fan held up the same message.

Kardashian even reposted the clip from the Blink-182 video, confirming her inspo. She also shared a look into the process leading up to the concert-turned-baby-reveal: a pic of her sitting on the floor with a fat marker and an unfinished sign. I mean, what more would it be?

After several tongue wars and even a fake Vegas wedding (very on-brand for the Highsnobiety-proclaimed "most extra couple"), Kardashian and Barker finally got married in April 2022, courtesy of a (sadly) Dolce and Gabbana wedding in Italy.

Between Kardashian and Barker, the two share six children, including Kardashian's Mason, North West's stylish equal Penelope, and pap-flipping Reign.

Now, Kravis fam is expecting a new addition.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stüssy Made Corduroy Birkenstocks a Thing — Now, They're Back

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Sophisticated Summer Dressing? Ralph Lauren's Purple Label Makes It Look Easy

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    There's a New adidas Superstar Boot in Town

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Hotline Bling Merch in 2023? Drake Finally Answered the Missed Call Eight Years Later

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Looks Like First Looks at Fenty x Puma 2 Are Here, Courtesy of Rihanna

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Of Course, Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal Was at a Blink-182 Concert

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023