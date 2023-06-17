Of Course, Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal Was at a Blink-182 Concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a mini Kravis. Congrats to the couple!

Kardashian announced the news on June 16 at a Blink-182 concert, of course, holding up a sign from the crowd that read "Travis, I'm Pregnant" in big, black, bold writing.

Looks like Kardashian took a page from Rihanna's book on how to turn concerts into to baby reveals.

Barker's response? The Blink-182 drummer almost immediately ran to the crowd to celebrate the news with his expecting wife. Then, back to the show.

Kardashian's sign may bring back memories for Blink-182 heads, as the Poosh founder referenced a moment from the band's "All the Small Things" music video where a fan held up the same message.

Kardashian even reposted the clip from the Blink-182 video, confirming her inspo. She also shared a look into the process leading up to the concert-turned-baby-reveal: a pic of her sitting on the floor with a fat marker and an unfinished sign. I mean, what more would it be?

After several tongue wars and even a fake Vegas wedding (very on-brand for the Highsnobiety-proclaimed "most extra couple"), Kardashian and Barker finally got married in April 2022, courtesy of a (sadly) Dolce and Gabbana wedding in Italy.

Between Kardashian and Barker, the two share six children, including Kardashian's Mason, North West's stylish equal Penelope, and pap-flipping Reign.

Now, Kravis fam is expecting a new addition.