Kylian Mbappé Joins Dior as its Newest Global Ambassador

French professional football star, Kylian Mbappé, is the latest in a growing alumnus of cultural icons to join Dior as a global ambassador.

All of the parents out there working on their own Project Mbappé just got another reason to keep the regiment alive. Not only was the player named 2020's most valuable footballer (by a long shot), he joined the likes of icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when he received back-to-back covers for EA Sport's FIFA video game.

His latest achievement sees him join Dior's roster of global ambassadors that includes Johnny Depp, Iris Law, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Anna-Taylor Joy, to name a few.

The appointment makes perfect sense, considering Dior's ongoing relationship with the star's current club, Paris Saint-Germain (better known as PSG).

Earlier this year, it was announced that Kim Jones, Dior's Artistic Director of men's collections, had created the new wardrobe that would be worn by the PSG team for the next two seasons, including both a casual and a formal look.

Within the world of football, PSG is somewhat of a cultural powerhouse, dominating both the game and its cross-cultural relevance within fashion. Besides Dior, the French team's relationship with Nike and Jordan has birthed several collections, including an Air Jordan 1, 4, 6, and 7.

Mbappé's star power is undeniable – the history-making baller has been was named Ligue 1 "Player of the Year" on two occasions, as well as FIFA's “Best Young Player.”

At 22 years old, these achievements barely scratch the surface of everything he has achieved at PSG and the French national team. As he continues to set the standard for modern football, his appointment as global ambassador for the French luxury house's menswear and Sauvage fragrance feels like a natural choice.