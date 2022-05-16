Doja Cat's 2022 Billboard Music Awards 'Fit: No Notes

All hail our red carpet queen, Doja Cat! The rapper has been quite on a sartorial roll, most recently attending the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in head-to-to Schiaparelli haute couture.

Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, the star donned look 21 from Schiaparelli's Spring 2022 couture collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry. Nelson styled the bust-less bustier and bias-cut skirt with gold pasties from Agent Provocateur, a gilded touch that matched Doja's statement earrings: giant gold ears dripping in diamonds.

The cherry on top? Heels featuring articulated gold "toes" and a Saturn-shaped clutch, also by Schiaparelli.

The "You Right" singer didn't just sweep the red carpet — she also took home four Billboard awards, including Top R&B Artist.

Over the past year, Doja has established herself as formidable fashion force. In early April, she attended the Grammys in an ice-blue Versace gown, accessorized with a glass Heven x Coperni bag that quickly went viral, fueling a full-on craze for the fragile accessory.

Her Grammys 'fit wasn't a one-off success, though — remember when she wore Ottolinger at Coachella, and proclaimed that Issey Miyake is her favorite designer? It's clear that Doja's got good taste.

While I have to hand best-dressed to Ms. Planet Her, Megan Thee Stallion's custom Mugler gave Doja a run for her money. (I have no comment on Cara Delevingne's bizarre red carpet antics.)

Now, someone get Doja in touch with Demna.