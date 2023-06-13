Kylie Jenner Boards the Tighty-Whitey Train

Kylie Jenner causes a frenzy arriving back at her Hotel during Fashion Week in Paris!

Imagine: You're front row at LOEWE's Spring/Summer 2023 show next to Anna Wintour... in your underwear. For some, this would be a nightmare. For Kylie Jenner, it was a reality and, seemingly, a fashion statement.

After hitting up Schiaparelli and Balmain's presentations, Jenner attended LOEWE's Paris Fashion Week event on September 30 wearing an outfit that looked as if the young socialite rolled out of bed, threw a coat over her pajamas, and called it a day.

Jenner's ensemble was comprised entirely of LOEWE pieces — I mean, it was a LOEWE show – including a longline grey coat, a logo tank top, and branded tighty-whities worn over tights. Yes, you read that right. Two totally different tights in one.

It doesn't seem like Jenner's bottoms were actually undies made by Spanish fashion house, considering that baggy white LOEWE briefs aren't easy to find online.

Knowing whimsical LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson, though, he'd probably call these trompe l'oeil shorts.

Nonetheless, the effect was that of Jenner celebrating No Pants Day on her own time — that's an actual pants-free holiday, by the way, an unnecessary public event that apparently occurs on the first Friday of May.

Jenner isn't the only public figure to make a fashion moment in her undies as of late.

Bella Hadid recently braved NYC's early fall weather in nothing but a leather jacket, the uber-popular UGG platform boots, and some baggy underwear of her own (they were actually just loose-fitting cotton hot pants).

These ladies aren't alone here.

Let's jump back to May when Highsnobiety cover star Julia Fox turned heads, making a grocery run in what may be her most chaotic 'fit ever: an agape denim blazer and boots paired with her intimates.

There might be something to it: if nothing else, all of these outfits do look pretty comfortable. "No pants, no problem," as Kylie Jenner said on Instagram.

Maybe this underwear look has the makings of the trend. If nothing else, though, I fear like she won't be the last celebrity to embrace that motto.