Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Julia Fox’s Grocery Store ‘Fit Is Her Most Unhinged Look Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

This article was published on May 16 and updated on May 17

Another day, another unhinged Julia Fox 'fit.

Julia Fox made a quick grocery store run on May 15, where she supplied another head-turning style moment comprised of her handmade fashion creations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The "UNCA JAHMS" actress's grocery store ensemble consisted of denim pieces, including her unfortunate Alexander Wang jurse and slouchy boots.

She also served more ab action in an, erm, black and white sports bra and panty set, worn underneath her intentionally-opened jean jacket.

Despite potentially glaciating her womanhood in the store's frozen section, pants were out out of the question for Fox because she's carrying them (duh).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, let's see what we got here: Julia Fox, lingerie at a public market, and another appearance from her chaotic DIY fashions, better known as the recipe for an internet frenzy.

Seeing the stir her outfit caused, Julia Fox took to her IG story to justify her wardrobe choice, stating, "I think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach, it should be the same everywhere, lol."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Fox's latest look — which now joins her other style instances like the goblin hands dress and Gaga-esque platform boots — garnered mixed reactions on social media.

Comments ranged from "iconic" and "exactly! we need a celeb who has the audacity to show up like this" to "the desperation for attention is embarrassing" and "is this not illegal?"

While it's very much lawful in California, it's also very on-brand for Julia Fox, who enjoys her "come-up" from her blink-fast relationship with Ye.

Since then, the media has been locked in on her ventures — like her upcoming memoir-free "masterpiece" novel and questionable mingling with Anna Delvey — and unorthodox style.

Whether you see it as spotlight thirst or Julia Fox simply living her best life, you have to respect the number one hustler's blow-up (eccentric style included).

Shop our latest product

Sold out
And WanderPertex Wind Jacket Black
$360.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Snow PeakField Barista Coffee Drip Silver
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • Dressed in an ACG Outfit, Nike's Book 1 Sneaker Is Beautifully Outdoorsy
  • Fox Racing Wants to Be a Fashion Brand. So, It Brought In Kiko Kostadinov
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now