Julia Fox’s Grocery Store ‘Fit Is Her Most Unhinged Look Yet

This article was published on May 16 and updated on May 17

Another day, another unhinged Julia Fox 'fit.

Julia Fox made a quick grocery store run on May 15, where she supplied another head-turning style moment comprised of her handmade fashion creations.

The "UNCA JAHMS" actress's grocery store ensemble consisted of denim pieces, including her unfortunate Alexander Wang jurse and slouchy boots.

She also served more ab action in an, erm, black and white sports bra and panty set, worn underneath her intentionally-opened jean jacket.

Despite potentially glaciating her womanhood in the store's frozen section, pants were out out of the question for Fox because she's carrying them (duh).

Now, let's see what we got here: Julia Fox, lingerie at a public market, and another appearance from her chaotic DIY fashions, better known as the recipe for an internet frenzy.

Seeing the stir her outfit caused, Julia Fox took to her IG story to justify her wardrobe choice, stating, "I think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach, it should be the same everywhere, lol."

Fox's latest look — which now joins her other style instances like the goblin hands dress and Gaga-esque platform boots — garnered mixed reactions on social media.

Comments ranged from "iconic" and "exactly! we need a celeb who has the audacity to show up like this" to "the desperation for attention is embarrassing" and "is this not illegal?"

While it's very much lawful in California, it's also very on-brand for Julia Fox, who enjoys her "come-up" from her blink-fast relationship with Ye.

Since then, the media has been locked in on her ventures — like her upcoming memoir-free "masterpiece" novel and questionable mingling with Anna Delvey — and unorthodox style.

Whether you see it as spotlight thirst or Julia Fox simply living her best life, you have to respect the number one hustler's blow-up (eccentric style included).