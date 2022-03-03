Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Summer Sportswear Peaks With Lady White Co.

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
lady-white-co-spring-summer-2022-collection (7)
Lady White Co / Carlos Jaramillo
Nobody does finer sportswear than Lady White Co.. From its headquarters in Los Angeles, Lady White turns out painstakingly perfected apparel for winter, summer, and everything in between. After all, the best thing about a perfect T-shirt is you can wear it 365 days a year.

The thing is, reading rote descriptions of Lady White's goods is much less meaningful than actually handling the product, which really speaks for itself (why am I writing all this for, anyways?).

Everything Lady White does is fabricated in the USA, from textile to finished product (save for its Japanese-made socks).

Not only does that mean unimpeachable quality — you don't manufacture domestically unless you really care — but it also guarantees Lady White complete control over the creation of its clothing, with samples finished mere miles from its HQ.

Lady White's T-shirts and track pants are distinctly directional, informed entirely by its team's fixation on retro sportswear staples. Think of the stuff that athletes wore in the '50s, '60s, '70s, then rethink it.

Rather than simply reproducing vintage gear, Lady White wholly updates the shape, fit, and weight of recognizable layering pieces, yielding something entirely new yet wholly familiar.

Spring/Summer 2022, available now on Lady White Co.'s website and its suitably understated flagship stores, brings all the brand's staples back together in new hues and transitional season-friendly weights.

Standouts include perfectly faded Split Crew Cardigans, some splashy T-shirt colors, and various iterations of Lady White's ultra-easygoing drawstring shorts and pants.

You know, just the kind of clothing that's truly effortless. These are the kinda garments that require hardly any thought to mix, match, and toss on 'cuz they're just so perfectly simple, as all sportswear ought to be.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
