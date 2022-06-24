Two-Step Through Summer Open-Toed in LANVIN x Suicoke

Three days into the Northern Hemisphere's summer and the weather's sweltering, so much so; that it'd be illegal not to throw on some open-toes and let those babies breathe – a pair of LANVIN x Suicoke MOTO-CABs would suffice, perhaps?

You can picture it now, can't you? The sun's setting, the smell of fresh Neapolitan pizza slices floating through the air, your mate's just cracked open a cold one, and your three sips away from clearing off your fourth Aperol Spritz of the evening. Shirting is light; linen, maybe, shorts are on, and the toes are out. That, my friends, is summer.

Obviously, keeping cool is priority number one when the temperature is rising, but apparel aside, your footwear choices can make or break – because no one likes a swampy footbed.

The fix is easy, switch out your sock-lined sneakers for something more breathable. Some will opt for a Birkenstock Boston, some a pair of Crocs, but the peak of the sunshine kickback? A Havianas or Suicoke, of course.

Suicoke's styles are second to none and for good reason. It stepped out with style and has maintained it. Part of its success story lies in its collaborations, which have expanded its world without sacrificing its integrity.

Next in line to boost the arsenal is LANVIN, which has stepped in with a four-piece collection that puts the ever-popular MOTO-CAB center stage. The collection, which borrows from LANVIN's CURB sneaker, features familiar herringbone laces across the strap of the sandals.

Two colorways perfectly suited to the season have been developed, including a blacked-out take with contrasting multi-colored detailing, alongside a dialed-back pale pink on cream finish, which is truly delightful.

Summer's here, so go on; treat yourself to a pair of open-toes – LANVIN x Suicoke is available online now.