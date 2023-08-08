LANVIN's Summer Starts With SUICOKE

It's high time you got prepping for summer, wouldn't you think? There's plenty a box to be ticked, from swiping the right pair of jorts to keep on-trend through the season, securing the perfect graphic tee, sampling new sunnies, or, most importantly, settling on the right pair of kicks.

Just fixing a new pair of sneakers – whether they be a pink-toned pair of Salomons or a pair of Nike's Air Max 95s – is too easy. Considering the demands of the season, which, naturally, are born of a desire for comfort when tackling heat, you want bulk stripped away without sacrificing style.

These are the kind of benefits you'll find in a pair of SUICOKEs. There's a reason this slides-first brand has found such enormous success over the past few years – not only does it understand the fundamentals of style and comfort, but it offers simple palettes that are easily elevated by the right collaborative partners, which, in this case, is LANVIN.

Following successful interactions that saw signature SUICOKE styles reworked with touches of luxury, the pair have reunited for a four-piece drop that's tuned for summer.

Comprising two styles – the Mok and the Depa V2 – the collection utilizes LANVIN's unmistakable Greek-sourced woven braids to give the minimalist silhouettes a touch of luxury.