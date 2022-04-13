PSA: Leggings Are Pants Again

Everything you wore in middle school is cool again. Move those low-rise jeans over and make room for fashion's latest round of Believe It Or Not, It's Back: leggings as pants.

Yes, you read that correctly. The un-shrouded legging is making a shameless return from the annals of fashion history.

Mugler makes them with mesh paneling and body-con cutouts. Balenciaga makes them with built-in shoes. Even Burberry and Lanvin make them, as evidenced by their Resort 2022 collections.

Clearly, the legging is no longer relegated to the realm of loungewear or gymwear — it's a full-on statement piece.

Take Kim Kardashian's new Balenciaga campaign, for example. The reality TV star models a pair of the brand's Knife boot "pantaleggings," paired with a cropped hoodie and Le Cagole bag. The ensemble is no lounge 'fit, that's for sure — it's meant to be seen, in all its skintight glory.

Julia Fox is also a fan of the pantalegging look, it seems. Last week, the jack of all trades bravely donned a pair of acid wash jeggings (a big throwback there) with built-in heels.

And let's not forget Dua Lipa, an early adopter of the trend. Back in December 2020, the pop star wore a pair of dizzyingly patterned leggings from Richard Quinn's Moncler Genius collab with a crop top and matching patterned puffer jacket.

TikTok, the ultimate driver of trends, has a thing for leggings too. Earlier this year, a certain pair of butt-contouring breeches went viral on the app, sparking legging challenges and legging content aplenty.

So go ahead, get comfortable. Fashion's stretchy favorite is about to make a full-fledged comeback.