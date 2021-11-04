Joshua Vides Proves Custom Sneaker Dreams Can Come True

Brand: Joshua Vides x New Balance

Model: 327 and 57/40

Release Date: November 6 (limited release) and November 13 (global release)

Price: $130-150

Buy: Instore at Matte Black Coffee and online at New Balance and Footlocker

Editor's Notes: It's crazy to think that it was four years ago that Joshua Vides burst into the mainstream with his now-iconic Nike Air Force 1 customs.

Since 2017, his white and black outlined aesthetic has become instantly recognizable and has featured on nearly every sneaker silhouette you can think of – oh, and a BMW or two.

Through his design studio, Reality To Idea, Vides has been turning tangible objects into 3D sketches, and the collaborations have been coming in hot.

Next in line to get the Joshua Vides treatment is New Balance, on the 327 and 57/40 sneakers. The collaboration initially teased via Instagram, left much to the imagination. Now that official images have released, we can see that Vides' signature sketched style will appear alongside a blacked-out paint-splattered style.

Though this isn't Vides's first footwear collaboration, it goes to show that sneaker brands are keeping their eyes on the artists and custom creators out there. We recently argued that customs are outperforming general releases, so, hopefully, this signals an influx of artist collaborations to come.

The two-piece footwear offering will be supplemented with a hoody and t-shirt, featuring the same paint-splattered design as the 327.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.