Levi's New Balance 580s Are a Colorful Holiday Treat

Levi's and New Balance are still going strong. The two are getting back together just in time for the holidays to deliver a new colorful sneaker collab.

In October, we caught first glimpses of Levi's and New Balance's latest sneaker, revealed as a New Balance MT580 rendered in two bold schemes: beige/black and gray/blue with pops of pink.

Levi's and New Balance's 580 sees the chunky trail shoe wrapped in Levi's shrink-fit denim, speaking directly to its inspirations: the mountain biking scene and Levi's 501 jeans (the latter celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2023, F.Y.I.).

In addition to supplying some suede and corduroy textures, Levi's New Balance 580 sneakers are each equipped with Levi's famous red tab on the upper. Yes, it's the special red tab, including the Levi's name and trademark. But nothing massive like the Cactus Plant Flea Market & Denim Tears collab. I don't know if that would even fit on the shoe.

For those looking to cop, Levi's and New Balance's 580 sneaker collaboration is due to release on December 6 at Levi's, followed by a launch at New Balance on December 7.

Levi's continues to bring its iconic denim to its shoe collabs, resulting in tasteful Levi's for the feet. I mean, the label even made Crocs look good in denim.

As for its New Balance team-ups, we've seen great denim kicks from the two, like their 990v3s and 327 shoes. New Balance and Levi's 1300s from 2020 were pretty bright, with pops of orange against their dark denim panels. But the Levi's 580 takes the crown for the two's most colorful linkup yet.

Though, there's always room for more to challenge the crown — if you get what I'm saying, Levi's and New Balance. In other words, more please.