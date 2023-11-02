Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Patchwork Denim Is a Great Look For New Balance's 580 & 550

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Turns out that New Balance doesn’t need Levi’s to make a nice looking denim sneaker, because the sneaker label can do it just as well on its own.

Case in point: the “Boro Pack,” an upcoming sneaker capsule from New Balance’s ever-reliable footwear conveyor belt comprising the 550 and 580 silhouettes.

The collection gets its name from the term “Boro,” a phrase used in Japanese craftsmanship that refers to the tattered materials used to create the product, as opposed to the technique of actually putting them together.

Historically, for me, denim has been a fabric that’s lent itself poorly to sneakers. However, throw New Balance into the equation, a label that, right now, can do no wrong, and you have yourself a workable concoction.

In this case, both the 550 and 580 (which also come with zippers!) are certified bangers. Each upper arrives doused in varying shades of indigo and a multitude of paneling made up of hairy suede, woven canvas, cracked leather, and pre-aged suede, as well as denim.

Sneaker leakers have suggested that the “Boro Pack” will be released across Asia in late November, although nothing has been confirmed by New Balance as of yet. Highsnobiety has reached out for confirmation.

1 / 3
@streething

Though nice denim sneakers have, historically, been few and far between, New Balance has been at the centre of most of them.

Back in 2021 the Boston-based label released a 990v3 alongside Levi’s before recently revealing a new '80s-inspired sneaker for FW23 that further showcases the versatility of denim.

Right now, virtually anything New Balance touches of late has turned to gold. Whether that’s another one of its many stellar collaborative releases or a re-release of one of its inline styles, the brand can do no wrong.

And the fact that New Balance has the ability to make great sneakers out of a fabric that, more often than not, makes for a usually bad looking one, only further proves my point.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574
    • Sneakers
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • new balance 550
    15 of the Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Rich Paul's Mauve-alous New Balance 550s Are Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pixar, STORY. mfg & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • best saucony sneakers
    Saucony Is On a Winning Streak
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's denim 550 & 580 sneakers for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Patchwork Denim Is a Great Look For New Balance's 580 & 550
    • Sneakers
  • La Carrera
    Roads Destined for Racers—La Carrera Panamericana 2023
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • Photos of product from Balenciaga's "It's Different" ad campaign
    Balenciaga Is Self-Conscious
    • Style
  • Product photos of UNDERCOVER & fragment design's FW23 Manuel Göttsching collab
    UNDERCOVER & fragment Made Luxury Merch for a Musician You've Never Heard of
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023