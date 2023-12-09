Sign up to never miss a drop
Joe Freshgoods' 990v4s Deliver Some Seriously Good Nostalgia

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

They say it's the most wonderful time of the year. The famous line proves even more true when Joe Freshgoods drops around the holidays.

The Chicago designer is back dabbling in the New Balance 990 series again, blessing fans with a 990v4 pack of three sneakers. Yep, that's three 990v4 colorways.

Titled "1998," Joe Freshgoods' 990v4 pack is inspired by Hype Williams' iconic movie Belly. The film is praised to this day for its timeless visuals and a star-studded cast, including DMX, Nas, Method Man, Taral Hicks, and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins.

In continuing his renowned storytelling, Joe Freshgoods celebrates the film's glory, starting with the colorways. Joe Freshgoods' 990v4 sneakers come in "Intro" (white and black), "Keyshia Blue" (blue and black), and "Outro" (black and white), nodding to Belly's memorable scenes like Keyshia's screen-stealing moments that landed her on everyone's crush list.

Joe even gifted the 990v4 sneakers to Mr. Williams, who "can't wait to wear Keyshia Blue" iterations. I can't blame him. The dark blue upper against the icy laces? Chef's kiss.

On the sneakers, classic New Balance branding joins Joe Freshgoods' logos and the collection's "1998" name referencing Belly's release year.

As far as constructions, Joe Freshgoods' 990v4 sneakers see suede moments overlapping sleek patent and mesh panels, each dressed in their respective color palettes.

It looks like we're also in for more apparel, based on Joe Freshgoods' teasers. In the campaign, I noticed a leather jacket, more velour tracksuits, and what looks like a jersey as part of the potential clothing line-up.

Whether it be New Balance or Vans, Joe Freshgoods' collabs often aren't without some clothing pieces that are just as good as the sneakers. After all, the designer garnered his following with his famous bootleg creations. Each new project is just a reminder that he's still got it.

Now, the moment you've been reading for: the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4's release. Joe Freshgoods confirmed that the collaborative sneakers will drop sometime "next week."

Suppose the launch is exactly a week away (the announcement was on December 6). That would place the drop on December 13. I'm just throwing out some guesses, by the way. Nothing is set in stone yet.

It's also worth remembering Joe Freshgoods shock-dropped his 993s, releasing them on Instagram. In other words, be ready for whatever and "just make sure you rise above all this madness out here."

I thought it was the perfect time to pull out that Belly quote. Any Joe Freshgoods-related drop is bound to get crazy.

