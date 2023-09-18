Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

In Denim, Levi's Crocs Are Serving Hard

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Brand: Levi's x Crocs

Model: All-Terrain Clog & Classic Clog

Release Date: September 19

Buy: Levi's (09/19) & Crocs (09/21)

Editor's Notes: Levi's and Crocs are back at it with three new takes on a duo of the latter's Clog silhouettes.

The All-Terrain Clog, which was first released earlier this year, arrives in two iterations (navy and "Bone") both of which are wrapped in denim and completed with Sashiko stitching, a traditional Japanese embroidery technique.

Like Levi's jeans, each Croc comes equipped with a Red Tab on the wearer’s right shoe and button shanks on the heel strap, with three premium Jibbitz charms, custom made for the collaboration, rounding out each look.

1 / 3
Levi's

Completing the collaboration is Levi's take on Crocs' Classic Clog. Featuring a tie-dye pattern inspired by the Japanese technique of Shibori dyeing, the shoe is decorated with red outsoles, a Two Horse-Pull heel stamp on the footbed, and no less than eight custom Jibbitz inspired by 60s counterculture.

1 / 3
Levi's

This release for Fall/Winter 2023 follows a debut collaboration earlier this year that saw Levi's drop its first denim-heavy All-Terrain Clog. These, though, were super-exclusive, so we can only hope that the pair's latest link will be a little easier to get a hold of.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jaden Smith's 2023 New Balance Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aminé's New Balance Shoe Is Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Levi’s 501®️ Revamp from 1901 Gets a Tour of Rene Matić’s Artist Studio
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Vevers Era: Celebrating a Decade of Transformation at Coach
    • Style
  • Feng Chen Wang x Nike's new collection
    Feng Chen Wang & Nike Envision a Genderless Cybergoth Future
    • Style
  • burberry ss24
    Welcome to Daniel Lee's BurBERRY Summer
    • Style
  • Lanvin Ballet Flat
    The Ballet Flats That Started It All Are Back
    • Style
  • Levi's/Crocs
    In Denim, Levi's Crocs Are Serving Hard
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For Declan Rice, Style Is Comfort
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023