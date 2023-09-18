In Denim, Levi's Crocs Are Serving Hard

Brand: Levi's x Crocs

Model: All-Terrain Clog & Classic Clog

Release Date: September 19

Buy: Levi's (09/19) & Crocs (09/21)

Editor's Notes: Levi's and Crocs are back at it with three new takes on a duo of the latter's Clog silhouettes.

The All-Terrain Clog, which was first released earlier this year, arrives in two iterations (navy and "Bone") both of which are wrapped in denim and completed with Sashiko stitching, a traditional Japanese embroidery technique.

Like Levi's jeans, each Croc comes equipped with a Red Tab on the wearer’s right shoe and button shanks on the heel strap, with three premium Jibbitz charms, custom made for the collaboration, rounding out each look.

Completing the collaboration is Levi's take on Crocs' Classic Clog. Featuring a tie-dye pattern inspired by the Japanese technique of Shibori dyeing, the shoe is decorated with red outsoles, a Two Horse-Pull heel stamp on the footbed, and no less than eight custom Jibbitz inspired by 60s counterculture.

This release for Fall/Winter 2023 follows a debut collaboration earlier this year that saw Levi's drop its first denim-heavy All-Terrain Clog. These, though, were super-exclusive, so we can only hope that the pair's latest link will be a little easier to get a hold of.