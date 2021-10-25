Levi's & Slam Jam Explore the Rebellious Past of the 501

Slam Jam isn’t just a go-to retailer for everything streetwear and luxury, it’s also a research department. Okay, not a full-blown researcher but over the last few weeks the retailer has been trying to define the concept of the ultimate uniform with its ongoing project (Un)corporate Uniforms. The grunge-leaning explorations into uniform have come in many forms like last month’s Cobain-inspired collaboration with Converse. This month sees Levi's x Slam Jam take the spotlight, though.

The thing about a punk uniform is that all of the pieces are mismatched, shredded, and stand in stark contrast to the usual definition of a uniform. Levi's x Slam Jam follows this trend. Using the legendary Levi's 501 as its canvas, Slam Jam emphasizes the youthful, rebellious side of the staple jeans.

As a collector of vintage Levi's 501s, Slam Jam founder Luca Benini has seen his fair share of ripped pairs, but Levi's x Slam Jam goes above and beyond in this regard. The highly distressed denim features a wax coating and a laser-printed logo on the side. The pair is finished with a satin inner lining for comfort and to plug the gaps created by the extensive ripping. Only 89 pairs of Levi's x Slam Jam 501s have been made to commemorate the year that Slam Jam was born.

To complement the Levi's x Slam Jam 501s, the retailer has also dropped a mohair sweater that draws inspiration from Johnny Rotten’s Seditionaries Knit of the ‘90s, and a bleach-washed cotton shirt to boot.

Shop Levi's x Slam Jam and (Un)corporate uniforms below.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.