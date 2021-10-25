Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Levi's & Slam Jam Explore the Rebellious Past of the 501

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Slam Jam isn’t just a go-to retailer for everything streetwear and luxury, it’s also a research department. Okay, not a full-blown researcher but over the last few weeks the retailer has been trying to define the concept of the ultimate uniform with its ongoing project (Un)corporate Uniforms. The grunge-leaning explorations into uniform have come in many forms like last month’s Cobain-inspired collaboration with Converse. This month sees Levi's x Slam Jam take the spotlight, though.

The thing about a punk uniform is that all of the pieces are mismatched, shredded, and stand in stark contrast to the usual definition of a uniform. Levi's x Slam Jam follows this trend. Using the legendary Levi's 501 as its canvas, Slam Jam emphasizes the youthful, rebellious side of the staple jeans.

As a collector of vintage Levi's 501s, Slam Jam founder Luca Benini has seen his fair share of ripped pairs, but Levi's x Slam Jam goes above and beyond in this regard. The highly distressed denim features a wax coating and a laser-printed logo on the side. The pair is finished with a satin inner lining for comfort and to plug the gaps created by the extensive ripping. Only 89 pairs of Levi's x Slam Jam 501s have been made to commemorate the year that Slam Jam was born.

To complement the Levi's x Slam Jam 501s, the retailer has also dropped a mohair sweater that draws inspiration from Johnny Rotten’s Seditionaries Knit of the ‘90s, and a bleach-washed cotton shirt to boot.

Shop (Un)corporate Uniforms here
Shop Levi's x Slam Jam and (Un)corporate uniforms below.

